If Your Cat Has These 3 Traits, You Have A Very Special Guardian Spirit By Your Side

Throughout history, cats have been regarded as significant figures across religions and cultures. Some see them as mystical and divine beings, or as a symbol of protection and intuition. Their tendency toward guardianship leads many to believe they serve as spirit guides for humans.

Spirithoods says, "Animal guides provide insight, guidance, and protection, helping you navigate through life's challenges." They might have a purpose of teaching or showing you something, or they may exist for you as a source of comfort and peace.

A Feng Shui guide and energy healer, posted a video explaining how to determine if your cat is a guardian spirit. According to him, there are 3 specific traits of cats that serve as guardian spirits in your home.

Here are 3 traits that show your cat is a very special guardian spirit:

1. They are well-behaved and don't destroy things

oatawa | Shutterstock

When a cat is naturally well-behaved, it may be due to their emotional attunement with their owners. They are very sensitive to changes in human behavior, body language, and changes in routine. As highly observant creatures, they may match or counter your behavior to provide stability.

Your cat's role as a guardian means they are a passive and calm presence in your home. They typically won't be aggressive, loud, or overly playful, but more watchful and quiet. They might even find ways to help around the house, by "hunting" toys and bringing them to you.

2. They rarely ever get sick

You may have heard before that cats have healing powers. While they may not possess literal magic powers, the health benefits they can provide for humans are very real. NutriPaw shares that cats purr at a frequency that has been proven to relieve pain, promote muscle recovery, and reduce anxiety and depression.

According to Tavares Crossroads Veterinary Clinic, "Purring also boasts therapeutic advantages for our feline friends. The vibrations produced by a cat’s purr have proven to aid in healing injuries and reducing inflammation. Hence, you may notice your cat purring louder when recovering from an illness or injury."

There is also growing evidence that cats can sense when you're sick or feeling unwell. NutriPaw says they might be able to detect when your body temperature or hormones change, and "Some experts believe they can sense shifts in human energy fields."

3. They stick close to you at home

Do you ever find that, no matter where you go, your cat follows you around like a furry little shadow? Maybe they're constantly trying to climb into your lap while you work or onto your chest while you sleep. It can come off as just being clingy, but in reality, they're watching over you and making sure their environment stays safe.

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

PetsCare suggests that this is a display of their loyalty and protective nature. Cats are known to form emotional bonds, especially with their human owners. Therefore, they likely consider you to be part of their social group, and they feel an instinctual sense of responsibility to be protectors and keep you safe.

There's no denying that cats have a magical way about them, and as it turns out, they are happy to share their powers with their owners by protecting them. If you are lucky enough to have a furry guardian to share your life with, be sure to spoil them rotten. They deserve it.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.