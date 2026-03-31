Survey Reveals The One Thing Most Americans Actually Agree Is The Absolute Worst

There's a lot to be disillusioned by when it comes to the state of the world today, but despite how divisive everything seems to be, a recent survey by NBC found that Americans actually agree on their dislike for one specific part of modern life, no matter which side of the aisle they find themselves on.

When it comes to technology, there's a line for most people between awesomely convenient and uncomfortably invasive. Apparently, that line has been drawn at artificial intelligence. Sure, countless people use it, but more and more are growing uncomfortable with its integration into everyday life.

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This goes beyond just screen time and the ill effects associated with it. Tech companies are spending big bucks on their AI investments while jobs get cut almost weekly, and there doesn't seem to be a plan or protections in place for what happens next.

Survey reveals most Americans actually agree that AI is the absolute worst.

Across the board, Americans dislike AI. In fact, out of 1,000 registered voters, only 26% said they view artificial intelligence in a "positive light."

NBC Survey

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Writing for CNET on the survey results, AI journalist Macy Meyer explained, there is a "striking disconnect between the spread of AI tools and Americans' views on them." Basically, AI is everywhere, whether we like it or not.

To make matters worse, most people may be using AI without even knowing it. According to a survey of 6,000 consumers, only 33% think they use AI, but over 77% do. There not explicitly going to a chatbot to do it either. It's just sewn into almost every app and service that we use online.

That just goes to show how pervasive AI is in all our lives. Even if we think we are avoiding it, we probably are not dodging the technology as deftly as we think.

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Americans have both real and imagined fears of AI.

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

People are wary of AI not only because pop culture has taught us to fear the rise of the robots, combined with the ever-increasing images and videos that are hard to label as real or fake, but also because of the real threat of losing their jobs.

A 2025 MIT study found that AI's impact on the job market is more nuanced than just the notion that everyone has a head on the chopping block. The study found that while many jobs have become redundant, other positions have opened up because of newer technologies, but that doesn't exactly mean companies are hiring for those roles. So, the fear may be overblown but not exactly unwarranted.

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Tech expert Rex Woodbury explained that economic woes play a huge role in the AI hate. He wrote, ChatGPT came out in November 2022, right when most Americans were feeling pretty lousy about the economy." Adding, "AI makes people feel inferior on the things they take the most pride in."

AI has both good and bad features, but it's likely here to stay.

Whether you're on team AI is slop or this technology is amazing, AI isn't going anywhere. That doesn't mean there shouldn't be measures in place to ensure that the transition into whatever the future holds isn't disastrous for the job market and the economy.

The fact is, AI, like most things, has positives and negatives. Bad features of AI include deep fakes, especially in images and content that likely spread misinformation, job displacement, depressed creativity, and overdependence on decision-making. Sounds pretty rough, but some of the good things about AI are that it has the potential to reduce human error, and if done well, can be a tool to streamline work, leading to a healthier work-life balance.

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But here's the thing. In order for the positive aspects of AI to remain positive, designers and legislators need to work together to ensure that it stays that way and doesn't become a burden to already burned-out employees. Whether you love it or hate it, AI is only growing.

Laura Lomas is a writer with a Master’s degree in English and Creative Writing who focuses on news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.