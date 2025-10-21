People Don’t Use AI As Much As You Think, But Those Who Do Share 3 Concerning Personality Traits

AI is a hot topic on everyone’s minds right now. People are finding new uses for it, some worry it could impact their jobs, and new software is developed on an almost daily basis. Surprisingly, researchers found that people are not using AI as much as you might expect. A study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking examined just how frequently people used AI. According to a PsyPost article that covered the study’s findings, AI made up less than 1% of most people’s internet use.

Emily McKinley, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of California, Davis, and one of the authors of the study, noted, “We were genuinely surprised by how infrequent AI use was, even among students who typically serve as early adopters of emerging technologies.” Despite people using AI less than researchers predicted, there were still outliers who used it often, and they shared some concerning traits. McKinley called these behaviors “aversive personality traits,” and they’re something to watch out for if you’re a fan of frequently using AI.

People who often use AI usually share these 3 concerning personality traits:

1. Machiavellianism

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels

One trait that researchers found present in people who used AI a lot was Machiavellianism. This trait, of course, is named after Italian author and philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli, whose famous work “The Prince” made his harsh and blunt opinions about politics known. According to Psychology Today, “Machiavellianism is a personality trait characterized by manipulativeness, deceitfulness, high levels of self-interest, and a tendency to see other people as means to an end.”

Machiavellianism is considered one of the three personality traits that makes up the “dark triad,” which is basically a trio of “unpleasant” traits that no one is really seeking to develop. People who display Machiavellianism are pretty much only in it for themselves. They look at every situation and try to determine how it could best benefit them, and how they could manipulate it so that they have that outcome. Unfortunately, people who use AI a lot are more likely to have Machiavellianism as part of their personality.

2. Narcissism

Anna Shvets | Pexels

Another personality trait that the study reported was common for people who use AI frequently was narcissism. We all probably feel like we can identify people in our lives who act like narcissists, but what does it really mean to be narcissistic? Well, in reality, we’re all a bit narcissistic. Psychology Today reported that it exists on a spectrum. Most people are located somewhere in the middle of that spectrum, while a rare handful land at either the high or low end.

The outlet noted, “Narcissism does not necessarily represent a surplus of self-esteem or of insecurity; more accurately, it encompasses a hunger for appreciation or admiration, a desire to be the center of attention, and an expectation of special treatment reflecting perceived higher status.” People with high levels of narcissism want everything to be about them. Unsurprisingly, this is another one of the traits that makes up the dark triad. And, it’s something that’s seen in frequent AI users.

3. Psychopathy

The final trait that researchers noticed in people who used AI often was psychopathy. Health and lifestyle writer Brittany Loggins explained, “A true psychopath is someone who exhibits antisocial behaviors. Namely, they show a lack of empathy or remorse and typically have dampened impulse control.” There is a difference between what are known as clinical and subclinical psychopaths, she said. Both have antisocial behaviors, but clinical psychopaths experience this affecting every area of their lives. For subclinical psychopaths, the effect is not quite so pervasive.

Psychopathy is, you guessed it, the third and final trait of the dark triad. Loggins described people who fit the dark triad’s definition as good at manipulating and lying, but difficult to recognize. It makes sense that someone who is a good manipulator would be able to manipulate people into thinking that there’s nothing negative about them. For some reason, people who use AI often have psychopathic tendencies.

Interestingly, researchers noted that frequent AI users not only share negative traits, but share traits that are also closely connected. This was just an observation as the study was not attempting to explain why people who use AI a lot display these traits. Further research will be needed to determine why that is.

