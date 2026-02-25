People Who Aren't Afraid Of Artificial Intelligence Taking Their Jobs Follow One Classic Rule

Wondering if the robots will soon replace us has become the center of many people's thoughts lately. As AI looms behind nearly every aspect of our society, people are anxious about their future. But there people aren't afraid that artificial intelligence will take their job, people who know how to be consistently more valuable than any AI could be.

While job loss is a legitimate fear, transformational leader Derek Rydall told the Getting Open Podcast that you already have access to the best AI beating app inside your own brain. When we know ourselves truly, we tap into the coding of our creativity. Consider it your app of intuition, and no robot has the heart or the gut instinct to beat it.

You can focus and develop qualities AI can’t replicate. Creativity, intuition, and heart-led agency are ways you can upgrade yourself and become irreplaceable in the age of automation. Rydall has guided executives and creatives to activate their inner potential, become irreplaceable, and lead with purpose amid rapid change.

People who aren't afraid of artifical intelligence taking their jobs follow one rule: Know yourself, always

Authenticity and intuition cannot be replicated

Who you are cannot be replicated by AI. Rydell explains how humans are "the original AI, authentic intelligence, ancient intelligence, ancestral intelligence." The twist to the plot is that the superintelligence we keep seeking or trying to build is already in us: we are the superintelligence.

Rydell says when we allow something external to know us better than we know ourselves, we give that outside power control., "That's why we have smartphones and stupid people. Because we know more about our phones. And our phones know more about us than we know about ourselves. And the algorithm is manipulating us."

When we stop connecting with others and ourselves, we become easily manipulated and fearful. So it is no surprise we will also fear being replaced by AI, which is part of a larger fiction at work.

Self-improvement is an oxymoron

Rydell had spent years trying to improve himself, but it was becoming apparent that his attempt at improvement had nothing to do with his true self. He realized he was a fictional character. A combination of parental fantasy, peer pressure, and societal conditioning created the fictional character within him. He says, "I saw that nothing I would ever do would ever make him enough because he was a fiction."

If you want to improve yourself, you have to know who you truly are first. Self-knowledge is the core of who you are and what you can offer the world. By knowing yourself, you know what to work on and how to work on it. Otherwise, you're just piling more fictions onto your character, the same as AI constructs a profile.

Dysfunction is a coping strategy

So much of our dysfunction comes from a coping strategy due to past pain. When we carry a core wound, it becomes part of the lie or fiction of ourselves, and the coping strategy built around us to protect becomes a habit. We distance ourselves from ourselves. However, Rydell says, "You brought everything with you, like every seed in nature."

If you're trying to clock in, maintain the status quo, and survive, you are more likely to become obsolete. AI finds it easy to replicate a person who is going through the motions, so you need to know yourself and what you uniquely bring. Then you can build on your self-knowledge.

"In the world where everything gets commodified, the one thing that will become the most valuable is individuals who are the most human, who are the most authentic, most connected to their heart, most authentically expressing," Rydell encourages everyone to truly be themselves.

Remember yourself

You don't need to be fixed; you need to remember who you are. A mindset of needing to be fixed implies there is something inherently wrong with your true self. And this is how you get replaced by AI. AI knows how to micromanage criticism into optimization. But AI needs input, and its input comes from our unique human experiences.

Rydell puts it well, "The greatest leaders, teachers, artists, innovators, change makers were being themselves. They had discovered their unique life code. Then they installed it. embedded it, or encoded it in their work, relationships, offerings, and products. The result was that it resonated with millions of people. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a coach, a teacher, a healer, an author, a creator, a parent, or just want to find the love of your life, if you're anchored in your real soul, your soul mates can recognize you."

Be as human as humanly possible, even at work

The people who are most valuable in the age of AI are the ones who are the most human. Successful people don't first ask how much money they will make. They don't start with what product to offer or book to write. Successful people are deeply in touch with their humanity first and use that knowledge to offer a value system. These are the true influencers who can give something more essential than a product to consume.

Rydell says he always wanted more than anything for his father to be proud. He knew his early pursuit of parental expectations came from his father trying to protect him, but he had a question arise: "How can I be who I really am in this world successfully and sustainably?"

He has been asking and answering that question for himself and helping others answer for themselves his whole life.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.