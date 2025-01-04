One Of The Biggest Ways To Tell If Someone Is Your ‘Person’ — No Matter If It’s A Relationship Or Friendship

We all know that pure, genuine feeling you get when you meet someone who you feel undeniably connected. Life just feels easy around them — you can naturally be your authentic child-like self without fear of judgment.

According to Myka, who goes by @soulaaangel on TikTok, this sensation may indicate that you have met your "person," no matter if it's a romantic relationship or friendship.

One of the biggest ways to tell if someone is your 'person' is when 'your inner child can live around them.'

Myka claimed that if you can't be your real, silly, emotional self around someone, then they are not meant to be in your life. “This goes for relationships, friendships, just connections in general,” she clarified.

@soulaaangel one of the biggest ways to tell if someone is your person ♬ original sound - Myka ★

Myka explained that people tend to overlook this fact and ignore their intuition, keeping people in their lives with whom their inner child does not feel comfortable. Yet these types of connections only dim their light and drain their energy.

“We ignore intuition, we ignore [our] inner child, and we wonder why we don't [feel] safe within our body, mind, and spirit,” she said, emphasizing the importance of creating a "safe space" for your inner child to exist in by choosing carefully who you allow into your life and energy.

Of course, it can be challenging to distinguish who is truly genuine, but one way to do so is to evaluate how your inner child responds to others.

Your inner child knows when someone is right for you, so pay attention.

“If you wanna know who you're meant to be around and who you're meant to have in your life, pay attention to who your inner child comes alive around,” trauma healer and life coach Jala agreed. “I promise you, your inner child is always, and I mean always, going to tell you when a person is for you or not.”

“I’m talking about like giggling, goofy, free inner child energy,” she continued. “Whoever that inner child likes to show up around, those are the type of people that you need in your life.”

When you find that level of mutual understanding, authenticity, and compatibility with another person, it will feel effortless to exist around them. Something about them will likely feel strangely familiar like you have known them forever. It will be easy to be open and honest around them.

You might find yourself embracing your silly and goofy qualities with this person, sharing your innermost thoughts and feelings, and enjoying their presence no matter what you’re doing together.

“Kids are raw,” Myka added. “So if I can't be my raw self, you're not my person.”

Finding genuine individuals who accept and embrace you for who you are creates a safe space for your inner child to exist freely and comfortably. This can be a monumental and supremely validating experience.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.