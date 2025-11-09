People Who Do This One Old-Fashioned Thing (That’s Almost Always Free) Thrive Compared To Everyone Else, Says Study

We're always in search of the newest fad, jumping onto trending hobbies or activities the moment they go viral online. In all the commotion of content and media, we tend to forget about timeless practices that people have enjoyed for centuries. However, there's one simple, old-fashioned activity that could actually be the key to thriving in life.

It's not exercising or reading, and there are no screens involved. This activity is often free (or very, very cheap) and you might even learn a thing or two.

Research shows that viewing art in galleries has numerous physical and psychological benefits.

A new study from King's College London was conducted to study the physiological responses of various individuals as they looked at art created by world-renowned artists. The gallery works included those of Manet, Van Gogh, and Gauguin, among others.

STEKLO | Shutterstock

Fifty volunteers were split into two groups: one that viewed the art in person in a real London gallery and one that viewed reproductions in a non-gallery environment. Researchers monitored their heart rates and skin temperatures using sensors to measure their levels of reaction and interest throughout the experience.

Dr. Tony Woods, the study’s senior author, said, "Our unique and original study provides compelling evidence that viewing art in a gallery is ‘good for you’ and helps to further our understanding of its fundamental benefits."

The results revealed drastic differences between the two groups, specifically in cortisol levels.

Participants in the gallery groups displayed a decrease in cortisol levels by an average of 22%, compared to just 8% in the non-gallery group. Cortisol is the primary stress hormone in the body, and it plays a crucial role in regulating your mood.

Additionally, the study found that viewing art also engages the immune system, the nervous system, and the endocrine system, which was a "unique finding and something we were genuinely surprised to see," according to Woods.

He claimed, "Stress hormones and inflammatory markers like cortisol, IL-6, and TNF-alpha are linked to a wide range of health problems, from heart disease and diabetes to anxiety and depression. The fact that viewing original art lowered these markers suggests that cultural experiences may play a real role in protecting both mind and body."

Creating art has also been found to significantly improve mental health.

If you'd rather get your hands dirty and be the one making the art, you're in luck. Several other studies have found that creating art has positive impacts on the body and the brain, and engaging in the arts could help you live longer.

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Mayo Clinic shares that art, whether done for fun or prescribed as part of art therapy, can help people deal with anxiety, depression, and stress. It can also increase focus, improve self-esteem, and even help with processing emotions.

Susan Magsamen, author of "Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us," writes, "The power of diverse arts practices to promote healing, well-being, and even longevity provides benefits that rank right up there with exercise, nutrition, and sleep."

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.