Study Reveals How Many Minutes You’re Working Just To Afford Starbucks Every Day, Based On Where You Live

There's no secret that the price for a cup of coffee has risen exponentially over the last several years. Despite the rising cost of an iced latte, it hasn't stopped people from venturing out every morning to Starbucks or their local coffee shop and purchasing one, even if it means having to work harder at their jobs to supplement their lost income.

In a data-driven study from Coffeeness, researchers explored how affordable a single cup of coffee from Starbucks is based on the average hourly rates across all 50 states. They were able to compare the cost of coffee from an independent shop and a Starbucks coffee, and the findings might have you buying a thermos and just making it at home.

The study analyzed how many minutes you need to work to afford Starbucks every day, based on where you live.

The study found that out of all the states, Hawaii had the most expensive coffee at $4.98. It kind of seems odd considering Hawaii has great coffee, but we're talking about Starbucks here, not the beans themselves. The state does have a relatively high average hourly wage, and Hawaiians work longer than anyone else for a cup of coffee. Their average hourly earnings were $37.88, and it took 7.89 minutes of work to afford coffee in Hawaii.

Boyloso | Shutterstock

Washington, the home of Starbucks, has the second most expensive cup of regular coffee at $3.69. However, its average hourly wage, $42.17, is high enough to offset the extra cost, making regular coffee in the state surprisingly affordable. People living in Washington are working 5.25 minutes to afford a cup of coffee.

People living in Midwestern states like Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri are lucky enough to pay substantially less for a cup of regular coffee than those living in other parts of the country. Most notably, a cup of regular coffee costs just 6.46% of the average hourly wage in Nebraska, meaning residents there only need to work for 3.9 minutes to afford it.

Then there's Arkansas. While the state doesn't have the most expensive Starbucks coffee, it is the state with the least affordable cup. Residents have to work for well over 10 minutes to pay for a Starbucks black coffee. Things aren't better in other states like Mississippi and New Mexico, where their relatively low average wages and expensive Starbucks coffee mean that over 17% of a worker’s hourly wage is required to pay for that Starbucks cup.

In the nation's capital, you're paying more for Starbucks than anywhere else.

Residents of the District of Columbia earn a much higher average hourly wage than in other parts of the country. If you're living and working there, you'll hardly notice the price, but if you're just visiting, it might be a bit much. For residents, it takes 5.67 minutes to pay for a cup of Starbucks, which equals 9.45% of the average hourly wage.

Don't forget, these are prices for just plain coffee, nothing special. That latte or caramel macchiato is a whole lot more work time with a much bigger price tag.

However, in states like Montana, Nebraska, and Wisconsin, Starbucks coffee is much less affordable than regular coffee. In Nebraska specifically, it takes less than four minutes of work to afford regular coffee, but residents must work an extra five minutes or so to afford an equivalent Starbucks cup.

More people have started making their coffee at home.

According to the National Coffee Association’s 2024 report, 83% of consumers stated they had coffee at home, instead of buying from a shop on the way to work, which was up by 4% compared to January 2020. With how expensive coffee has become, it's no wonder people are choosing to brew their own at home.

Selin Salper | Pexels

Of course, for some, it never tastes the same as going to your local coffee shop and spending upwards of $5 to $6, but considering how expensive everything is, it's a sacrifice many are forced to make. But, if you're choosing to invest in, first of all, good coffee, and the necessary equipment needed to make it, you'll be surprised at just how much money you could be saving month over month.

You might also actually become pretty good at making some of your favorite drinks. You can even get an inexpensive frother and make lattes that are much yummier than Starbucks. You just have to be willing to put in the time!

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.