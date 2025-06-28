Students Show Off Their 'Ms. Honey Tattoos' They Got In Honor Of The Teachers Who Meant The Most To Them

Anyone who is familiar with Roald Dahl’s children’s story "Matilda" knows about Ms. Honey. Played by Embeth Davidtz in the 1996 film adaptation, Ms. Honey is the titular character’s teacher who nurtures her love of reading and learning. After years of mistreatment from her biological family, Matilda is adopted by Ms. Honey, who provides her with a loving home. One could argue that Ms. Honey saved Matilda’s life.

This graduation season, many students have shared online that they felt similarly about certain teachers they had through the years. Some students even got tattoos to commemorate them.

A new TikTok trend has students showing off the 'Ms. Honey tattoos' that they got in honor of their favorite teachers.

There are posts all over the app of students surprising the special teachers in their lives by revealing a new tattoo. With most of them being recent graduates, it’s likely the first tattoo they chose to get.

Not every student showed their tattoo on camera, likely because it is too personal. Most of those who showed off their new ink chose to get an encouraging statement in their favorite teacher’s handwriting. For example, one 18-year-old got a tattoo that read, “Think positive thoughts! Ms. Dennis,” with a heart.

Another recent graduate did not show her tattoo on the app, but described the moment that was caught on film. “Showing the teacher who supported me through everything my dad couldn’t be there for the tattoo I got of the message he wrote in my yearbook in his handwriting,” she said.

The trend is associated with Ms. Honey partly because she is one of the strongest examples of an excellent teacher in pop culture.

In addition to this obvious connection, some of the videos feature a snippet of narration from the film. "But Matilda’s teacher, Ms. Honey, was one of those remarkable people who appreciates every single child for who she or he is," it says.

@emilyfrechettespam praying he doesn't kill me for posting this (or ever find out). anyway, thank you for everything, grover.

Some of the students proclaimed that their teacher truly was their Ms. Honey. The videos are racking up millions of views and likes.

In one very personal post, a student named Kennedy shared why the teacher who inspired her to get a tattoo was so special to her. "In January of 2022, I was admitted to the mental hospital. During that time, I was also in a class with this teacher and two other people who soon became my best friends," she explained. "I can say with everything in my body that I would not have made it without them."

#mayismentalhealthawarenessmonth #yourenotalone ♬ snowfall - Øneheart & reidenshi @.kennedyblashill In January of 2022, I was admitted to the mental hospital. During that time I was also in a class with this teacher and two other people who soon became my bestfriends. Throughout the struggle of my mental health from the first day of class that school year till today they have been by my side to support me and wipe my tears. I can say with everything in my body that I would not have made it without them. This teacher especially made an impact. He could tell in class when I needed a break and would pause the lesson to take me out into the hall and talk to me. He saw a struggling student and did everything he could to help. The day I returned to school from the hospital he slipped a note onto my desk and at the bottom he wrote “you’re important.” Over three years later, right after I turned 18 I got it tattooed on myself in his handwriting. To not only remind myself of the struggles I went through and how I made it out, but of him and my two bestfriends that gave me endless love and support. I owe it all to them. Today marks one year since I got the tattoo. I thought it would be a good time to share it. #mentalhealthmatters

Kennedy added that her teacher always went the extra mile and made sure that she knew that she mattered. "He could tell in class when I needed a break and would pause the lesson to take me out into the hall and talk to me," she said. "The day I returned to school from the hospital, he slipped a note onto my desk, and at the bottom he wrote 'you’re important.'" That is the tattoo she got.

A caring teacher can make a huge difference in a student's life.

Unsurprisingly, students who feel connected to their teachers are more likely to work hard in school and excel academically, especially in reading and math. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that students who feel like their teachers truly care about them feel more connected to them, their school, and their classmates.

Unfortunately, many students don’t receive adequate care and attention at home, and the only trusted adults they have are their teachers. In this way, teachers play an irreplaceable role in students’ lives and do much more than just prepare students for the next step in their educational journeys.

