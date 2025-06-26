UCLA Student Brags About Using AI To Write His Final Paper While At Graduation Ceremony

With hundreds of millions of users worldwide, artificial intelligence has become a controversial topic. The ongoing debate about the use of AI in education is nothing new, and an increasing amount of scientific evidence claims that it hurts more than it helps.

A recent viral moment captured at a college commencement highlighted this debate. One student stole the spotlight at his graduation by showcasing his use of AI to complete his final college project. Obviously, this raised questions about his integrity and intelligence.

An engineering student at UCLA revealed that he used ChatGPT to complete college work at his graduation ceremony.

In a video, originally posted on X by @FearedBuck, the student was shown at graduation, dressed in his cap and gown. He, for some strange reason, pulled out his laptop and proudly displayed how he used ChatGPT to complete his final project.

The caption on the post read, "UCLA graduate celebrates by showing off the ChatGPT he used for his final projects right before officially graduating."

UCLA graduate celebrates by showing off the ChatGPT he used for his final projects right before officially graduating 😭 pic.twitter.com/hZAvrY1fJk — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 18, 2025

Andre Mai, the student in the video, later addressed the situation in a LinkedIn post. Mai wrote, "Caught on the Jumbotron… using ChatGPT mid-graduation. Was I experimenting with AI? Maybe a little. Was I cheating? Definitely not." He explained that, "I had a final due at 5 PM, and it was open to AI tools. So yes, I brought my laptop to the 3PM ceremony and used ChatGPT to finish strong. Final submitted. Degree secured. No missed deadlines, even with a graduation cap on."

Mai said in the post that he sees AI as a thinking partner that helps him work faster and think more clearly. He concluded by stating, "BTW. Wrote this with ChatGPT. Because working through ideas is always better with a thoughtful collaborator."

The video went viral, and the student received major backlash from viewers.

Many users pointed out that the student could potentially have faced academic repercussions, as final grades had not yet been calculated. One commenter wrote, "Does he think his diploma can't be revoked for academic fraud after it's handed to him?"

Others mentioned the digital footprint he created and the likelihood that Mai will struggle to find a job after graduation, as it's unclear how much he actually learned while earning his degree. Another user said, "Putting his face out there so people know who to NOT hire. Meaningless degree."

Some worried about the capability of future workers to do their jobs. Careers in the healthcare, education, and science fields are of particular concern, as these jobs typically require extensive schooling and experience. A third user joked, "Y'all better eat right and take care of your health, or he might end up with your medical chart in his hands."

Studies have found that using artificial intelligence tools regularly is making us dumber.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) conducted a study in which researchers compared the abilities of students who were allowed to use AI tools to complete a series of essay writing tasks compared to those who weren't.

The participants were put in three groups. One group was allowed to use large language models (LLMs), one could only use Google, and one could only use their brain and their existing knowledge. Their brain activity was tracked via electroencephalogram scans.

According to the initial results, students who used the AI tools displayed limited brain activity, low engagement, and weaker memories. The students were later asked to swap methods, and the AI-using participants were required to use only their brains to complete the tasks, and vice versa. Students who used AI tools first showed lower cognitive function than the students who used only their brains first.

The researchers wrote in the study, "These results raise concerns about the long-term educational implications of LLM reliance and underscore the need for deeper inquiry into AI's role in learning."

If we can glean anything from this young man's obvious misstep in choosing to brag about his AI use to complete his final assignment, it's that higher education is about a lot more than just grades. Students should be learning how to make good decisions that will only improve their chances at future success, not hinder it. This, for example, was not a good decision, but that doesn't mean Chat GPT is the enemy either.

AI isn't going anywhere, and we all need to integrate it into our lives with purpose. Unfortunately, we haven't exactly figured out how to do that yet. It's going to take some time.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.