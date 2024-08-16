High-Performing Student Accepted To Duke & USC Reveals Why She Turned Both Down To Go To A State University

After working hard in high school, a high-performing student named Zahrah had a difficult decision to make. She was accepted to some extremely “prestigious schools,” but which would she choose?

As an added measure, she also applied for a full-ride scholarship that involved a rigorous application and interview process. Only available for the top 5% of graduate students in Arizona, she decided to try her luck, assuming she'd have a low chance of getting it.

Ultimately, her decision would place her ahead of her peers, but not for the reasons most would assume.

Zahrah was accepted at both Duke and USC, but she wisely chose future financial stability over the bragging rights of attending a prestigious school.

After sending out her college applications, moving forward with the scholarship process, and anxiously awaiting decisions, Zahrah said everything happened all at once.

She found out she was accepted to Duke and USC, waitlisted at NYU, and offered the “Flinn Scholarship” to attend an in-state Arizona university — the options seemed overwhelming.

It was a stressful decision: either graduate debt-free or give up her childhood dreams of attending a prestigious university.

For many young people sold on the dream that they should take the financial risk of a "good" school offering them future wealth and prosperity, Zahrah's decision showed maturity beyond her years. She chose a full-ride at a state university with no regrets. A decision that will undoubtedly put her ahead of her peers in the long run.

After receiving an unexpected full-ride scholarship to an in-state university, she decided to commit to a ‘debt-free’ education.

With the luxury of looking ahead, Zahrah decided it would be smarter and less stressful to graduate debt-free.

“The smarter decision for me was to pick the in-state education,” she said, “to have a full-ride, graduate debt-free, and I’m still getting an amazing education. Arizona State is still a top school for engineering.”

One commenter wisely stated, “You won a scholarship, are studying engineering, and made it to an in-state university. That IS prestige…You’re very smart, and nobody can take that from you.”

Not only will she get an outstanding education, build a community, and enjoy the full college experience, but she'll also be able to do it without any loans.

Zahrah added, “Of course, I don’t get the prestige of Duke University or USC, but I’m happy with my decision. The college application process is very random — where you think you’re going to end up, you probably won’t, but all I can say is: trust the process.”

Making responsible financial decisions is always the best option, even if it means staying in-state to decrease the amount of debt you’ll have post-graduation.

While some operate under the “delusion” that prestige sets you up for life, many educational experts argue that “prestigious colleges and universities” aren’t actually worth it.

Not only are students often less happy — only choosing the school for the name and perceived success they’ll get — but they’re also more likely to face uncharacteristically high-stress levels, both personally and financially.

So, while it might be difficult to look past long-held dreams of your future or your child’s future, consider the financial stability that comes with graduating debt-free.

And listen to Zahrah's words of wisdom: “You’ll end up exactly where you’re meant to be.”

