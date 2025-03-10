8-Year-Old Determined To Raise $2500 For A ‘Buddy Bench’ At School To Help Kids Make Friends On The Playground

A buddy bench can be a fantastic way to help kids who are feeling lonely or left out. It creates a safe and welcoming space where kids can go when they need someone to talk to or play with. The idea behind it is simple but powerful. If a child is sitting on the buddy bench, it signals to others that they might need a friend. Other kids can then approach them, strike up a conversation, or invite them to join in a game.

A 3rd grade student named Phoenix was inspired to start fundraising for a "buddy bench" after encountering a fellow student at school who was crying because they had no one to play with. Now, with the help of her mom and her principal, she's working hard to raise the funds to build it.

An 8-year-old girl is determined to raise $2500 for a ‘buddy bench’ at school to help kids make friends on the playground.

Eight-year-old Phoenix from Ober Elementary in Las Vegas is working with her school on a fundraiser to build a "buddy bench" so that kids won’t be lonely while on the playground. Phoenix recounted what inspired her idea for the bench in an interview with Fox 5 Vegas saying, “I found one of my classmates crying because they didn’t have anyone to play with and I did play with them but I didn’t like that they didn’t have anyone to play with.”

Phoenix then brought the idea up with her mother, Laquel Harris, who asked to see her daughter’s design of the bench. Harris then contacted the school’s Principal Melissa Baker, who thought it was a great idea.

The school principal shared her excitement over the lessons having a buddy bench could teach students about kindness and empathy.

“Having something like this at our school, we can teach students how to use that bench to advocate for themselves and advocate for others,” said Ober Elementary Principal Melissa Baker.

Not only does it promote socialization, but it also helps kids develop empathy and kindness. It encourages students to look out for each other and teaches them that reaching out in kindness is always a good first step.

The fundraising project itself could also be a great learning experience for the students. It could be an initiative that brings the whole school community together. As bench manufacturer Bright Ideas noted, with proper administrative support and encouragement, these benches are an incredible tool in fighting back against bullying by giving the power back to the students. It's basically learning in action.

A ‘buddy bench’ can reduce loneliness in children.

Christin Lola | Shutterstock

The primary purpose of a buddy bench is to provide a safe space for children who feel left out or are struggling to make friends. It’s a signal that it’s okay to feel lonely, but help is available. When a child feels isolated, sitting on the bench gives them an opportunity to express that they want to connect with others, which can help them feel seen and valued.

Writing for Psychology Today, Stephen Nowicki, Ph.D., stated that in order to combat loneliness and isolation, “children need to learn nonverbal language” like reading facial expressions or social cues. Buddy benches are a great way to focus on this very thing, instead of children verbally expressing their interests, to communicate with each other, they can simply walk up to the bench and sit down. Signaling to the other child that the other one wants to communicate or play.

For kids who struggle with social interaction, the buddy bench gives them a chance to practice social skills in a low-pressure environment. Whether they’re inviting someone to play or simply chatting, it can help them build confidence and improve their ability to communicate with peers.

“You should probably have a kinder heart and think about others and not just yourself,” Phoenix wisely told Fox 5 Vegas. Phoenix has raised $1,538 with her GoFundMe campaign, and there is no doubt it will continue to grow in the future.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.