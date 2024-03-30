Stay-At-Home Mom Says She'd Never Go Back To Her Career Even Though Being A Working Mom Was 'Way Easier'

A woman who previously worked full-time at her corporate job decided to become a stay-at-home mom after the birth of her second child.

When it came to which choice was more ideal for her, the woman claimed that while working as a full-time mom was easier, she would rather be a stay-at-home mom for different reasons.

The woman claimed that she prefers being a stay-at-home mom because the gratification of taking care of her kids trumps working a corporate job.

Responding to a TikTok video where a woman asked mothers if they would prefer being a stay-at-home mom or a working mom who has help from a nanny, Nicki Marie revealed that she is the ideal person to answer the question, considering that she has experience in both roles.

While she worked full-time, Marie had help at home.

“I was the corporate, $200k plus woman with the nanny, and a meal prepper, and a house cleaner, and the yard guy, and the pool guy, and the plowing guy,” she said. “I put my blood, sweat, and tears into the company and I thought I was irreplaceable.”

However, after the birth of Marie’s second child, who was born along with a stillborn twin, she discovered that her company challenged her idea that she was irreplaceable.

It was then that Marie decided to put all of the blood, sweat, and tears she had put into her corporate job into a role where she knew she would never be exchanged for another. She became a stay-at-home mom.

“Was working full-time, making the money, and paying people to do stuff easier? [Expletive] yes,” Marie said. “Am I more gratified as well as more challenged, and feel like when I’m older and my kids are grown I will have zero regrets? Also yes.”

Marie realizes that not all mothers will share the same opinions as her and that some may prefer working.

“Working moms, stay-at-home moms, no matter what type of mom, we got it all on our shoulders, women,” Marie said. “I see you, and I honor you, and I value you. There is no one size fits all to any of this.”

As of 2023, about a quarter of American mothers opted to be a stay-at-home parent, per a survey conducted by Motherly.

The most common motivation for leaving their jobs was wanting to stay at home to take care of their children. Other reasons included the high cost of childcare, specific children’s needs, and what kind of work was available.

There are currently around 23 million mothers who work outside the home in the U.S. Roughly 66% of them work full-time, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

While taking care of children can feel as if it is a full-time job in itself, some mothers may prefer to work in addition to parenting.

Photo: LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Some moms find fulfillment and satisfaction in pursuing their careers and personal interests outside of their role as parents.

Working also enables mothers to continue their professional development, gain new skills, and progress in their careers.

However, when asked whether being a working mom or a stay-at-home mom is ideal, there is no correct answer.

It all depends on a family’s specific dynamics and preferences.

Although we can all agree that no matter if you’re a stay-at-home mom or a working mom, you’re a superhero who is doing the very best she can for herself and her children.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.