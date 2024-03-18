Wife Of Wealthy Husband Asks To Be A Stay-At-Home ‘Instagram’ Mom, But He Says No Because He Prefers Two Incomes

Being a stay-at-home mom is one of the hardest jobs in the world. But, it can be difficult to convince other people of that.

One man would prefer for his wife to keep working, even though he can afford for her to stop.

A wealthy man doesn’t want his wife to be a stay-at-home 'Instagram' mom.

Despite his wealth, one man doesn’t want his wife to be a stay-at-home mom. He turned to Reddit for advice.

“For some context, I come from money on my dad’s side,” the man stated. “One of the things that really made me like [my wife] was that she kept working for what she wanted, and wasn’t really dependent on anyone.”

The man went on to explain his current situation. “Me and my wife have one kid who’s three and she’s pregnant with our second,” he said. “While we both work, our daughter is with my mom since she’s retired. My wife pays my mother to watch her.”

“The problem is that she wants to be a stay-at-home mom,” the man explained. “I told her no, as I wasn’t supporting that. She asked why. I said I prefer two working parents and it gives us more income. She said I could support it on my own (which I could). I still told her no.”

Over time, the man’s wife’s story changed some. She didn’t just want to be a stay-at-home mom. She wanted to be an Instagram mom.

“She asked again and said she wants to be one of those Instagram moms and do more for the kids,” he said.

Still, her arguments did not sway her husband. “I told her if she wanted to do part-time she could, but she would have to take on more of the chores in the house,” he said. “She said no as she would still be working on Instagram. I told her Instagram is going to pay less than $5 an hour at first so that’s not a real job.”

Despite his wife’s pleas, this husband would not budge.

How much can you make on Instagram as a beginner?

Making money on Instagram looks easy, but it really isn’t. As the husband pointed out, the pay is very low at first.

Wix discussed what kind of money you can make if you partner with a brand. “Typically, you’ll get paid per post, with your follower count and engagement rate setting the price. Nano Influencers, who have 500 to 10,000 followers, get paid between $10 - $100 per post.”

This amount is close to what the husband said. If his wife has less than 500 followers, she’ll make less than $10 — that is if she’s able to find a brand willing to partner with her at all.

Fellow Reddit users took the husband’s side.

Many who commented on the man’s post pointed out that they initially felt sympathetic toward his wife, or at least neutral before they read that she wanted to be an Instagram mom.

One fellow mom pointed out, “She’s not staying home because of rising daycare costs or so she could be more present in the kids’ lives. She’s wanting to be an Insta-mom. To basically exploit your kids and lifestyle.”

“I think part-time paid work is a good compromise,” another person said. “Stick to your guns.”

This is certainly a complex situation. If the woman just wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that would be something to give serious consideration to if they can afford it. It would seem wrong for the husband to brush the possibility off so quickly.

However, she doesn’t just want to be a stay-at-home mom. She wants to quit her job so she can be an Instagram influencer. That’s a risky endeavor with no guarantee of reward. Her husband is probably right to say no.

