While moles on the face may sometimes lead to self-consciousness, in many cultures there’s a deep spiritual meaning of moles on your face.

According to WebMD, moles are growths on the skin caused by skin cells that grow in a cluster as opposed to being spread evenly across the skin.

There are many different types of moles, and while most aren’t dangerous, it’s smart to pay attention to your skin and make note of the ABCDEs of moles: asymmetry, border, color, diameter, and evolution.

If you’re concerned about a mole on your face or any part of your body, a dermatologist can help you evaluate the mole.

Some people may opt to get moles on the face removed for cosmetic reasons while others have embraced them and even used them to set them apart, such as Cindy Crawford who has a mole on her upper lip and Marilyn Monroe, whose cheek mole became a signature part of her look.

The spiritual meaning of moles on your face varies based on who it's on and where the mole is located.

Spiritual Meanings of Moles on Your Face

The meaning of moles differs for men and women based on the location of the moles.

Lucky Moles

Mole on Face Female Meaning

For women, lucky moles are located around the eye area, with the luckiest moles on the eyebrows.

Mole on Face Male Meaning

For men, lucky moles on the face are located on the right side of the forehead as well as the upper lip.

Mole on Left Side of the Face

The left side of the body is thought to harbor negative energy. Therefore, moles on the left cheek are typically bad luck, often representing a person who is wasteful, self-centered, and overall disliked.

However, if the mole on the left side of your face is closer to your upper lip, it’s a good sign that the person is more conscious of being considerate of others/

Mole on Right Side of the Face

A mole on the right cheek denotes wealth and prosperity. People with moles here are positive go-getters.

Mole on Chin

Moles on the chin are an indication of a person’s stability in life. While moles in the center of the chin suggest a stable life overall, the shape of the mole also matters here. An asymmetrical mole on either side of the chin, for example, is a sign of instability and restlessness in life.

Mole on Upper or Lower Lip

Moles on the upper lip are usually called beauty marks. However, they have less to do with physical beauty and more to do with success and status. People with moles here appreciate beautiful things and work hard to get ahead in life but aren’t overly materialistic.

Moles on the lower lip and more family-oriented than career-oriented, but that doesn’t mean they don’t find a successful life of their own.

Mole on Eyes

Moles in the eye areas, including the eyebrows and eyelids, say something about your behavior.

Mole on Eyebrow

People with moles hidden by eyebrow hair are typically ambitious and hardworking. Moles between the eyebrows are also good luck, particularly when it comes to wealth and career trajectory.

Mole on Eyelid

People with moles on the upper eyelid have a deep-seated need for freedom in all things, while moles on the lower lid are more likely to face challenges in relationships.

A mole on the outer corner of either eye represents a person known for being charming and magnetic. Women especially who have a mole on the outer part of their eye find it easy to attract others.

Mole on the Nose

Moles on the nose are a reflection of financial and social status.

Mole on the Side of the Nose

Moles located on the side of the nose or nostrils are bad luck. People with moles here tend to be superficial and bad with money.

Mole on the Tip of the Nose

On the other hand, a mole on the tip of the nose is a sign of someone who’s great at budgeting. A mole on the tip of the nose is good luck, especially when it comes to wealth potential.

Mole on the Forehead

Moles on the forehead are indicative of your family life and career.

If the mole is on the right side of the forehead, it’s a sign of mental maturity that’ll bring you far in life and your career. A mole located in the center of the forehead, however, indicates a difficult family life and strained relationships with relatives throughout life, particularly parents.

Red Mole

Red moles are generally considered good luck and a sign of success in life. However, dependent on its location, a red mole can also signal relationship issues.

Black Mole

Black moles tend to be associated with strong personalities. While not necessarily bringing bad luck, a black mole is more likely to signal financial problems throughout life.

Chinese Meaning of Facial Moles

According to the ancient art of Chinese face reading, moles on the face can tell a lot about a person’s personality and luck in life in areas such as family, relationships, and career.

Each location on the face is associated with an area of life and personality, and a moles location in these areas as well as its color and shape can reveal a lot about someone.

Korean Meaning of Facial Moles

In Korea, while most moles on the face hold no meaning, there’s an exception for moles on the nose. Many Koreans believe that moles on the tip of the nose are a sign of financial gain.

Urdu and Hindi Meaning

Ancient Hindu beliefs also suggest that where a mole is placed on your face can reveal a lot about your financial status and personality.

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.