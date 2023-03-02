35 Best End Of The World Movies That Will Keep You Hoping We Aren't There Yet

These days it often feels like life as we know it is over, but these thrilling end of the world movies are a good reminder that things could always be worse.

Doomsday or disaster movies and films about the apocalypse have circulated throughout the movie industry forever. They range from devastating storms to natural disasters to the zombie genre.

And though theories about how and when the world will end abound, one thing's for sure: the best end of the world movies sure know how to create fear in their audiences.

35 Best End of the World Movies

1. Automata (2014)

"Automata" is not your average A.I. film.

A sci-fi drama set in a dystopian future in which humans face extinction, this film explores the relationship between humans and robots as humans try to pick up the pieces and rebuild the world after society collapses.

The robots begin to think for themselves and question why humans are in charge when the robots are far more intelligent.

2. Bird Box (2018)

"Bird Box" is a Netflix Original Film about monsters who completely eradicate the Earth's population, leaving the fortunate ones struggling to survive.

The catch is, no one knows what these monsters look like because looking at them drives you to insanity and, ultimately, death.

3. A Quiet Place (2018)

Like "Birdbox," "A Quiet Place" depicts a post-apocalyptic world in which people must survive being killed by monsters that roam the earth.

However, in this movie, it's sound that attracts the monsters, so it's imperative that everyone remain as quiet as possible.

4. Extinction (2018)

The cliché alien genre has been around for way too long, with a long list of failed stories.

However, "Extinction" adds its own twist to the alien invasion story and the cinematography is to die for — literally.

5. War of the Worlds (2005)

Steven Spielberg's classic alien invasion film is based on H.G. Wells' novel "The War of the Worlds" and takes place in New Jersey.

It is all about a father and his children trying to navigate their way through a horrific alien attack.

6. World War Z (2013)

"World War Z" is every zombie enthusiast's dream.

This film is about a former United Nations employee who is called in to serve as a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy the world and all of humanity.

7. V for Vendetta (2006)

This film goes over a lot of heads when discussing what is classified as a doomsday film.

However, "V for Vendetta" is about the aftermath of a massive nuclear war and an oppressive totalitarian government.

8. What Happened to Monday (2017)

What does a government do when the Earth is overpopulated? They limit each family to one child. So what happens, then, when you have septuplets?

This film eerily depicts a real-life country and its laws against having more than one or two children.

9. Turbo Kid (2015)

This 80s action-adventure film follows the story of an orphaned teenager who is living in a post-apocalyptic world as he races against time to save his robot friend who was captured by an evil warlord.

10. Don't Look Up (2021)

Despite being labeled as a satire, what makes "Don't Look Up" so good is just how close to reality it actually is.

The film will certainly make you think deeper about what's going on in the world today and the impact it could eventually have on us.

11. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

This is another film that teaches us to heed the warnings of climatologists if we'd like to survive on this Earth a little longer.

The movie has great visuals and special effects that will stick with you for a while.

12. This is the End (2013)

If you're in the mood to watch a doomsday movie but also need a good laugh, this star-studded comedy is just what you're looking for.

Starring the likes of Jonah Hill, Seth Rogan, James Franco, and even Rihanna, "This is the End" follows a group of celebrity friends playing themselves as they try to survive the end of the world while at a party.

13. 2012 (2009)

Remember the conspiracy theory that the world was set to end in 2012?

Well, we're still here, but this 2009 film follows a family as they try to survive the end of the world in 2012, the same year that the Mayan calendar supposedly ended.

14. Contagion (2011)

A woman returns to the U.S. from Hong Kong with a mysterious and highly contagious illness that quickly kills her and becomes a worldwide pandemic.

No, it's unrelated to coronavirus, but this 2011 film is eerily similar.

15. I Am Legend (2007)

If you haven't had enough pandemic talk yet, this film starring Will Smith is also set in a post-apocalyptic world in which most people have become zombified by a man-made virus.

Smith's character works to find other survivors and, ultimately, a cure.

16. WALL-E (2008)

Watch as a robot named WALL-E works to clean up the Earth that humans destroyed, finding love and maybe even hope for the future in the meantime.

Despite being a Pixar kid's film, "WALL-E" is deep and a reminder that we need to be cognizant of our place and actions in the world.

17. Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)

A man goes on a search for his high school sweetheart after his wife leaves him as it's announced that the world is going to end in less than a month.

18. The Core (2003)

While most doomsday movies revolve around zombies, aliens, or asteroids headed straight for earth, "The Core" is different in its attempt to depict the end of the world.

In this film, scientists try to reach the core of the earth which has stopped spinning, causing the atmosphere to collapse.

19. Rim of the World (2019)

Sometimes it's not always adults who have the key to saving the world.

"Rim of the World" follows four friends at summer camp as they attempt to save the world from an alien invasion.

20. Melancholia (2011)

A woman learns on her wedding day that the Earth and a rogue planet, named Melancholia, are about to collide.

"Melancholia" has been lauded for its focus not only on the end of the world but also on depression.

21. Armageddon (1998)

This end of the world film follows a group of astronauts as they rush to blow up an asteroid headed directly toward earth.

A Michael Bay film, the flashy effects, and the star-studded cast make this one a classic.

22. 12 Monkeys (1996)

This post-apocalyptic film is set in 2035 when only 1% of the human population remains, living underground after being decimated by a pandemic.

The movie follows a character played by Bruce Willis as he attempts to go back in time to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

23. Children of Men (2006)

In "Children of Men," no one has had children in 18 years, leaving the human population at high risk for extinction.

That is, until one woman mysteriously gives birth, leading everyone to come together to save the child in this dystopian world.

24. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Another zombie apocalypse movie, "Shaun of the Dead" stands out because it's a comedy rather than a doomsday movie through and through.

It was directed by Edgar Wright and stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

25. Zombieland (2009)

Another comedic zombie movie, "Zombieland" follows a motley crew of characters as they try to protect themselves from zombies in Los Angeles.

26. Snowpiercer (2013)

"Snowpiercer" follows survivors of a second ice age who live on a moving train.

The film is notable for not only discussing the end of the world, but also for how class and social status play a role in survival. The impeccable Chris Evans stars in this film alongside Ed Harris and Tilda Swinton.

27. Mad Max Franchise (1979-2015)

If you have time for a binge, the "Mad Max" franchise, which consists of four films so far and two more scheduled to premiere in the next couple of years, is for you.

The films depict a post-apocalyptic world in which people have split up into violent gangs in order to help their chances of survival. Former police officer Max Rockatansky wanders the land attempting to stabilize society along the way.

28. Dr. Strangelove (1964)

This classic doomsday film shows what could happen when nuclear power gets out of hand as the U.S. and Russia find themselves on the brink of war.

29. The Book of Eli (2010)

In this film, Eli, played by Denzel Washington, is tasked with traversing a dangerous post-apocalyptic land to deliver a book that he's been told will save humanity.

30. The Happening (2008)

This M. Night Shyamalan film depicts a world in which people face violent deaths after being infected with a mysterious disease.

A teacher, played by Mark Wahlberg, attempts to figure out the cause of the disease while also trying not to catch it.

31. Waterworld (1995)

In this 1995 movie, the Earth is completely submerged in water after the polar ice caps have melted. Only some people have survived and even fewer have adapted by growing gills, and a couple of brave people aim to find dry land.

If you enjoy this film, there's an added bonus of a live show at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida that brings the film to life.

32. Planet of The Apes Franchise (1968-2017)

The whole idea of the "Planet of the Apes" franchise is to see what the world would be like if simians ruled the world over humans.

The movies evolved drastically over the years, but they all discuss complex sociological themes.

33. 28 Days Later (2003)

Directed by Danny Boyle, this movie helped perfect the zombie genre.

The horror film is about a few people who wake up from the hospital weeks after the world succumbed to a viral disease called "rage" that turned people into zombies.

34. The Matrix Franchise (1999-2021)

"The Matrix" franchise is all about questioning reality. The films follow one man as he becomes aware of the very, very bad position humanity is in.

35. Noah (2014)

"Noah" is a retelling of the biblical epic of Noah and the Ark. It shows the story of how Noah built the ark to save the innocent, while God washes away all sin to start over.

The film stars Russell Crowe, Emma Watson, Logan Lerman, and Jennifer Connelly.

