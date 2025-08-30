The Social Media Selfie That's Been Saving Women's Lives For Almost 15 Years

We're always told to look out for telltale signs of breast cancer. From odd-shaped lumps to weird discoloring around your nipple, most of us think we have a pretty good understanding of when something is amiss. But a photo that one woman posted on her Facebook page proves that the symptoms aren't always in black and white.

Lisa Royle, a 42-year-old mom, was diagnosed with breast cancer after she saw a small dimple in her breast. She posted a photo of her dimple in 2015, and women reacted with gratitude because they'd never seen an example of what this breast cancer symptom looked like in real life.

Advertisement

Since then, her "dimple" selfie has been raising awareness about one of the least-discussed signs of breast cancer, potentially saving lives every time a woman reaches out to her doctor after finding something similar on her own body.

A social media selfie has been saving lives for 15+ years

How crazy is that?! We would've never thought this tiny thing could be an indication of something much more sinister. Not only is she brave for posting this, but she's also helping raise awareness about the smaller symptoms of breast cancer that aren't as well-known.

It's always a good idea to talk to your female friends and family members and ask them if they regularly check their breasts, or even just share any information that you know. It's always good to be informed.

Advertisement

She wrote the following status:

"I never thought I'd post a boob picture on Facebook, but I thought I would before it gets chopped off next week. So here it is..... This is all that I found on my boob. Very subtle dimples underneath that could easily be missed when we're all rushing around getting ready in the morning. Please take time to look at your boobs. It could save your life."

Advertisement

Photo: Facebook

Ladies (and fellas!), the biggest lesson that we should all take from this is the fact that getting regular physicals is really important. Make it a whole day! Plan to get brunch with your girls after, and talk to them about their health, too. It's better to get it over with than sit there and agonize.

Therapist Brittney Lindstrom advised, "Do not ignore the subtle signs and symptoms you experience. When your body feels something is wrong, it will alert you, and your body expects you to listen to what it is trying to tell you. Make sure you are getting yearly check-ups and physicals to stay on top of your health and be proactive. Remember, you are the expert on your own body and what you are feeling. Make sure to advocate for it."

Advertisement

Talk to your doctor, ask any questions you have. Nothing is unimportant to know about. Seriously, we can't stress this enough. Even spending just five minutes doing a self-check can make a huge difference. Busy life = no excuses! Take a quick break at your desk and go to the bathroom to check in the mirror.

I know those fluorescent lights can be unflattering, but for this sake, look anyway. We need to keep our breasts healthy, for our sakes, and for everyone we love.

Remember! You're keeping yourself healthy by checking every now and then.

Advertisement

Cassandra Rose Guerrier is a freelance writer, teacher, and editor with a focus on entertainment and trending topics. Her bylines have appeared in the Huffington Post, AskMen, and Thought Catalog, among others.