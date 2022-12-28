3 Crazy Ways The Pill Messes With Your Body

If you do not plan on having kids anytime soon, birth control pills offer some really great results.

Aside from helping us out of sticky situations, the pill has some major positive effects when it comes to regulating our hormones and menstrual cycles. It can even help people with acne.

There are so many more uses for birth control pills than just preventing pregnancy. Whatever your reason for taking it, it is valid.

But lately, it almost seems as if the birth control pill does a lot more harm than good. And the reality is, the negative side effects (which sometimes outweigh the good) that drug companies are not telling you about can seriously impact more than just your overall health.

While the pill does help a lot, it can also do a lot of damage, and it is important for you to be informed of everything that can happen to your body before you decide to use it.

Here are 3 ways the pill messes with your body.

1. Your libido will hit an all-time low.

There is a reason why your sex drive isn't what it used to be. According to a study by Eurek Alert, women who are on hormonal oral and non-oral contraceptives have a bigger risk of low sexual desire.

The fact that the pill kills your sex drive when you are about to do the dirty is pretty ironic, don't you think? I guess that is the price you have to pay if you do not want babies. A cruel world we live in, truly.

2. In serious cases, it might cause a brain tumor.

The British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology recently published a study that examined the connection between oral contraceptives and cancer.

Although it isn't definite, researchers believe that they found signs that using hormonal contraceptives over a long period of time could gradually increase young women's risk of getting glioma, which is a rare brain tumor. We would take this with a grain of salt since it has only been recently tested.

But regardless, the thought alone is an eye-opener. Why can't men go through this?

3. It makes you less attractive.

The pill messes with your natural hormone balance, which affects the way you look, smell, taste, and sound. Men can also notice that.

According to The Daily Beast, "Throughout a menstrual cycle, hormonal fluctuation can alter a woman’s facial appearance, body odor, and vocal pitch. When she is ovulating, these changes make her more attractive to men because they indicate fertility. Since the pill inhibits ovulation, women taking it miss out on that peak fertile period during which they would otherwise ooze sex appeal."

