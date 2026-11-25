Gen X and boomers developed socially in ways younger generations struggle with, but it's mostly because of technology. The thing is, they still keep up with the social habits of their youth, and younger people never learned them in the first place.

One study published in Cogent Business & Management found that because Gen Z finds comfort in technology, they don't put themselves out there, and it actually perpetuates a cycle of loneliness. That's probably why younger generations are secretly envious of the older gens social skills.

Social habits that younger generations never learned:

1. Easily making conversation with people outside their social circle

Jacek Chabraszewski | Shutterstock

Younger generations aren't great at mindless small talk with strangers. Part of it is because, as teens, they were stunted by the pandemic, and they had screens to distract them. Now, as adults, they wish they could easily make conversation with people outside their social circle.

Unlike Gen X and boomers, young people find it harder to step outside their comfort zone. One study in Current Opinion in Psychology suggested that adolescents were more impacted socially by the pandemic than adults. That's probably why they struggle to talk to strangers. They dealt with isolating events during their most formative years.

Advertisement

2. Maintaining relationships while balancing a busy schedule

pics five | Shutterstock

Gen X and Boomers might've been rebels, but they still cherished their connections. Even though they were independent, they understood the importance of keeping in contact.

Unlike younger generations who prefer going solo, Gen X and boomers are community-oriented. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social connection supports mental and physical well-being.

That's probably why younger generations wish they had learned how to maintain relationships. Right now, they're feeling the effects of isolation and loneliness.

Advertisement

3. Knowing how to enter a room and introduce themselves confidently

insta_photos | Shutterstock

The younger generations are pretty anxious. Maybe it's those phones, but they lack the confidence to step into a room and introduce themselves. They care too much about what others think.

That's probably why they wish they learned how to introduce themselves confidently.

Because unlike Gen X and boomers, they were raised in a pretty individualistic society. A study published in Psychological Science found that North Americans specifically are becoming more individualistic. And while individualism is good in doses, too much can make us feel more isolated and unsure.

Advertisement

4. Calling people instead of avoiding phone conversations

FaceStock | Shutterstock

Ask most young people, and they'll tell you they hate talking on the phone. As neuroscientist Daniel Levitin said, "I actually think the old-fashioned telephone call is really nice and a different kind of experience."

Still, they can't bring themselves to do it. Maybe it's the anxiety of talking, but they hate the awkward pauses and forced conversation.

Still, they underestimate how comforting phone calls can actually be. Especially when they're lonely, they probably wish they'd learned to pick up the phone more.

Advertisement

5. Knowing how to keep a conversation going

Kinga | Shutterstock

Younger generations have plenty to offer. They're fun and intelligent, but when it comes to socializing? They kind of stink. Especially if they have to keep a conversation going, they don't know what to do. Unlike Gen X and boomers, who have no fear, the younger generations were taught to be overly aware.

That's probably why they don't know how to keep a conversation flowing naturally. Terrified they're being annoying or bothering others, they envy those who show no fear.

Advertisement

6. Handling silence with ease

ash_SkyLine | Shutterstock

Gen X and boomers don't mind silence. In fact, a study in Brain Structure and Function suggested that spending time in silence can stimulate brain growth.

Unfortunately, younger generations don't view it that way. Even if they know they're being silly, they can't help but associate silence with awkwardness. That's probably why they put in their headphones or fiddle with their phone. If they pretend that they're busy, maybe they can pretend the silence doesn't exist.

Advertisement

7. Feeling comfortable hosting people at home

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Most young people claim to be introverts. Maybe it's their anxiety talking, but inviting a bunch of people over feels overwhelming.

That's probably why they wish they learned to feel comfortable hosting. Because unlike Gen X and boomers, they weren't taught the dos and don'ts. Cooking, seating arrangements, and entertainment? They don't have as much practice with it. So, older generations give them a little grace. They're still learning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.