Eating the same meals seems boring to some people, but repetitive dinners are good for us in many ways.

People who eat the same few dinners enjoy predictability or take comfort in certain foods. And along with their mealtime routine, they also share some very smart habits.

People who eat the same meals again and again have 6 smart habits:

1. They stick to comfort foods that make them less stressed

EgolenaHK | Shutterstock

Advertisement

People who eat the same dinners have a clever habit of sticking to foods they enjoy. They're self-aware enough to know what they like and dislike. So, rather than eating food that's trendy or going viral on TikTok, they stay with what they know.

To them, trying something new is a bit intimidating and can cause them to feel overwhelmed. But the food they're used to relieves their stress since it's predictable.

"Having a 'go-to' comfort meal can often help reduce any decision fatigue present after a long day. It can feel consoling knowing that you can reach for a meal that feels predictable and reliable... You may [also] find that you reach for your comfort foods after a long, hard day to help lift your mood," registered dietitian Amy Richter says.

Advertisement

Their friends and family members may not understand why they have such an attachment to comfort foods, but once they take that first bite, they feel better.

2. They spend less money each week on grocery shopping

When someone eats the same meals regularly, it makes grocery shopping much easier. They already know what ingredients they have to pick up and their list stays relatively the same.

Think about how many times you've gone into the grocery store with only three things on your list, only to end up buying more than what you needed. But some people only buy what they need for a meal, and don't purchase anything unnecessary.

Advertisement

According to financial adviser Andrea Woroch, "Meal planning helps avoid food waste and overspending, as it helps you create an intentional shopping list based on the meals you will eat through the week."

3. They save time for fun activities by prepping at home

For people preparing and eating dinner the same way each night, they're actually saving time and energy. They know how to make the meal from memory and don't need to waste time figuring out ingredients or steps.

Being familiar with a specific meal means not having to pay too much attention to details, either. This is extremely useful when they come home tired from work. They just do what they usually do, and after eating, they're able to wind down and do something they actually enjoy.

Advertisement

4. They're able to hone their cooking skills with practice

Eating the same dinners again and again can turn a person into a fairly decent cook. They might eat leftovers sometimes, but they're really just enjoying all the hard work that went into cooking.

Over time, they're able to master at least a few recipes, and can continue learning new skills in the kitchen. In fact, the repetitiveness of this process is actually therapeutic.

For example, chopping up your ingredients while prepping encourages focus and can create a meditative state for some. By focusing on the task at hand, they let go of everything on their to-do list. Eventually, with enough practice, they feel extremely comfortable with difficult techniques.

5. They're much less wasteful with food

Hryshchyshen Serhii | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Let's say someone whips up pasta with salad every night for dinner. By doing this, it makes them more intentional about what ingredients they need. They know what ingredients have an upcoming expiration date and which are shelf-stable.

By making food they know how to cook, they're reducing food waste by not over-buying. Because when food, especially fruits and vegetables, go bad, it's wasteful.

According to Recycle Track Systems, Americans waste around 120 billion pounds of food each year. It may seem like a drop in the bucket for just one person, but when a person shops mindfully, they're using everything they have instead of tossing it away.

6. They maintain a healthy weight

Some people might think repetitive meals are unadventurous, but it might actually help with weight management. When a person's calorie intake is consistent without much fluctuation, they can stay at a healthy weight.

Advertisement

As a study published in Health Psychology found, when people follow "routine eating patterns" like having the same meals, they lose more weight than someone eating a diet that has a variety of foods.

"Maintaining a healthy diet in today's food environment requires constant effort and self-control. Creating routines around eating may reduce that burden and make healthy choices feel more automatic," lead author Charlotte Hagerman says.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.