The Life Of A Trust Fund Kid: 4 Luxurious Ways They Spend Their Family’s Money, According To A Former Prep School Student

Most of us can only dream of what the life of a trust fund kid would be like. The average person definitely doesn’t have enough money to send their kids to prep school. In fact, Newsweek reported that Goldman Sachs found roughly 40% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Most people are more worried about buying groceries than about how prestigious their kids’ school is.

However, there is a subset of the population that lives the kind of lifestyle many only see on TV and in movies. They’re, for lack of a better word, rich, and make sure their kids never want for anything. One of those kids is known as @prepschoolconfess on TikTok, where he shares tidbits about how the other half lives. He claimed to have attended Salisbury School in Connecticut during his high school years, which cost his parents $75,000 a year. In one video, he shared the most common ways kids who grew up privileged like him spend their family’s money.

Here are 4 luxurious ways trust fund kids spend their family’s money, according to a former prep school student:

1. Apparel

Anastasia Shuraeva | Pexels

The TikToker called the first method of draining parents’ bank accounts the “most obvious” — “shoes, clothing, jewelry, etc.” To demonstrate how serious this could get, he showed a closet packed with designer sneakers and nice watches, which were “in a rotating case so that they don’t die.” No comment was made on whether or not this was his actual closet, but if that’s the kind of place he has easy access to, I think we all get the picture.

According to diamond researcher Edahn Golan, the demographic that spends the most money on jewelry and watches is those who make at least $200,000 a year. For this group, the average household spent $1,657 on these items each year. Part of me is surprised that the number isn’t higher, but that is just jewelry and watches, and doesn’t include clothes and shoes. Plus, if you’re going to spend $75,000 a year for school on just one kid, you’ve got to make cuts somewhere.

2. Private cars

Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels

We all know that there’s an awful lot of prep schools located in the Northeast, especially around New England. And, the closest place to have a lot of fun when you’re stuck in boring old New England is, unsurprisingly, New York City. The TikToker said that plenty of kids charter private cars to take them to NYC for the weekend, which typically costs $600 to $700 for a one-way trip. Maybe that amount of money is understandable if you want to really live it up for once, but he said kids would do this on “consecutive weekends.”

This is a tough statistic to prove since it would vary by company, location, and more, but for Superior Executive Transportation, which serves Virginia and the Outer Banks, a private chauffeur for a luxury sedan usually costs $75 to $150 an hour. They also noted, “Extra services, such as in-car refreshments, Wi-Fi, and specific route requests, can add to the cost. These amenities enhance your overall travel experience, making it more comfortable and tailored to your needs.” After all, it is hard to last in a car without Wi-Fi.

3. Artist parties

cottonbro studio | Pexels

The TikToker called this “by far the craziest way that prep schoolers spend their money.” To be quite honest, this always seemed like some sort of myth to little old me that couldn’t possibly be true, but trust fund kids actually hire A-list artists to come and perform at their parties. For proof, he showed a photo of one of his friends at a party he threw with the rapper Gunna. It turns out, if you have the money, you actually can book huge artists to perform for you and your friends at a private party, like it’s your own personal concert.

Now, here I was thinking that the Taylor Swifts and Beyoncés of the world likely do not participate in this. However, Jay Siegan Presents, an entertainment booking agency, claims it can get you either one of those artists for a private event. Or, if you’d prefer, you could go with someone like Lana Del Rey, Harry Styles, or Stevie Wonder. Of course, they can’t offer you any price estimates without knowing more information about your event, but I’m sure it requires dropping more than a couple grand. A quick internet search shows there are plenty of companies out there like this for all of your party needs.

4. Graduation gifts

Jonathan S | Pexels

“Including this, even though it’s not prep schoolers spending the money directly, but graduation gifts from parents were always a huge thing,” he shared. As an example, he showed a photo of a new Corvette that a dad sent to his son for graduation being unloaded from a delivery truck. Perhaps the most amazing thing is that this was considered “a mediocre gift, nothing special.” According to Kelly Blue Book, the “starting price” for a Corvette is $71,995, but if you want all the bells and whistles, it can go up to $182,395.

The way the super-wealthy live is so far from the average person’s reality that it almost feels bizarre. As someone living a “normal” life, I can’t even begin to imagine spending this kind of money. Chances are you can’t either, unless you’re an actual trust fund kid who happened to stumble across this. With the global economy in such bad shape, it almost feels wrong that one single person would have enough money to be this extravagant.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.