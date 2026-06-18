People Who Age Like Fine Wine Often Credit These 3 Skills For Their Happiness

Regardless of whatever your personal version of happiness looks like, living a joyful, more satisfied life is within reach. A few basic tweaks to your regular habits, like getting more sleep and exercise, can help you achieve this. Happiness is a muscle that, once developed and exercised, can lead to a much more fulfilling life as you age.

The key is to find that happy muscle anytime you need it, regardless of circumstances or conditions. So how do you work that muscle and start aging like fine wine —white or red, your choice — well, it's simple: Start working on (and out) these happiness skills.

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People who age like fine wine often credit these skills for their happiness:

1. They lean on their friends

"The worst part of aging is feeling like you're alone, right? So I make sure I never feel alone by staying in close contact with my friends," says one woman.

"I have friends with whom I chat about my day at work, and those who I regularly hang out with on the weekends so that I can beat those 'I'm going to be alone forever' blues."

As positive psychologist Chris Peterson said, People matter. "Relationships are among the most important factors contributing to well-being and mortality. It is so important to connect with friends and family," and research agrees: good genes are nice, but the quality of your relationships matters far more.

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2. People who age like fine wine start the day off right

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"I never hit snooze. Instead, I wake up and immediately begin my day with something I love: reading, exercise, making a homemade caramel macchiato," says one woman. "Doing something fun in the morning sets my whole day in positive motion. I think that's a good way for anyone to start the day, but it's especially important to do this on the days you wake up feeling lonely. It's the best thing you can do for yourself."

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3. They have hobbies that keep them interesting

"There was a time when I would get up, go to work, come home, turn on the TV, and fall asleep. That was my entire life," says one woman. "And then I was like, I am boring even to myself!. So I went to the nearest craft store, grabbed a canvas and paints, and channeled the former high school artist in me. It's so much more fun to come home and do something I enjoy. And I think it will make me a more interesting person."

Fab news: Research from UCLA says yes, it will! The study found that adults 65 and older who keep hobbies report higher levels of happiness, health, and life satisfaction than those who don't, and even more reassuringly, these findings are consistent across more than 90,000 people across 16 countries.

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