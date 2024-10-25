6th Grade Teacher Informs Parents Of Her New Bathroom Policy That Will Affect Students’ Grades

A parent shared the new bathroom policy of a public school science teacher that can have huge impacts on the grades of her students, if not followed carefully.

Controversial at best, the policy limits the number of times students are allowed to use the bathroom each month and offers incentives for those who don't go to the restroom during class at all. Even worse, the teacher will lower a student's grade if they go to the bathroom more than the allotted amount.

The 6th grade teacher informed parents of her new ‘bathroom rule’ that affects students’ grades.

The mother shared a screenshot of the concerning rule. "Parents, students received 5 bathroom passes with their names on it," the message read. "They get 5 passes every 4 weeks."

itswhats99 | Reddit

“Once they use them all, they will start to lose 5% from their overall grade,” the post continued. “Students should be using the restroom before school, at, during, or at the end of lunch. We want kids in class, not roaming the halls.”

The message also explained that those who don't use their passes would receive extra credit and additional prizes.

Many online did not agree with the teacher's new bathroom policy.

Although some teachers under the post supported the rule and expressed concern over students' misuse of bathroom time, most commenters insisted that using the bathroom is not a privilege but a right. The number of times a student uses the restroom should not have an effect on their grade, and doing so promotes a toxic classroom culture.

Policies like this teacher's also mistakenly link academic success with kids’ tendency to use the restroom, dehumanizing them for something they can’t control.

"A child's bathroom habits have nothing to do with their grades," one commenter wrote. "This is ridiculous."

“This is the problem with schools,” another parent argued. “They want everyone fitting in the same box. Our bodies don't function the same. Maybe Willy can hold his bladder for hours but Mary is hanging on for dear life within 30 minutes of class.”

BearFotos | Shutterstock

Especially for teenagers with irregular menstrual cycles or medical conditions, these kinds of policies can be damaging.

While some students may misuse bathroom time, others have genuine needs and are being punished and shamed.

What if a student isn't feeling well or needs to change their menstrual product but already used up their monthly bathroom passes? Should they be forced to wait an entire class period?

Many commenters also pointed out that oftentimes, students do not have the time to use the restroom between classes or during lunch, as the original teacher suggested.

"My entire middle and high school career had passing periods less than 5 minutes long and teachers loved to yell 'The bell does not dismiss you, I dismiss you!'" one user wrote, adding that students are likely lugging around books and binders during this time as well, making using the bathroom even more difficult.

But the problem with this policy goes deeper than mere timing. "We have a lot of uneducated teachers who can't comprehend the damage of holding body fluids," the mother wrote in a comment.

Rebecca Nebel of the Society for Women's Health Research said, "Restricting access to the bathroom forces students into unhealthy toileting habits, such as holding in urine, which may create health problems that will follow students into adulthood and decrease their quality of life.”

That's not to say students should be allowed to roam the halls freely.

There is a difference between limiting students' bathroom use and keeping track of the comings and goings of your classroom. Many teachers use bathroom passes and sign-out sheets without restricting their students' bodily functions.

A high school algebra teacher and student advocate who goes by @msmarty209 on TikTok agrees.

@msmarty209 #highschool##teacher##teachersbelike##favoriteteacher##schoolproblems##fypシ##fyp##teachersoftiktok ♬ original sound - msmarty209 #stitch with @playbaby.kota37 “yOu oNLy gEt oNe pAsS pEr QuArTeR” 💀im sorry WHAT…. Tired of having this same conversation. Restricting bathroom access is not an appropriate class management strategy. Instead, have conversations with your students about time management/responsibility management. If they need to use the bathroom during instruction, support them in covering their responsibilities while they are out. That could look like having a class buddy where they ask them to take notes or to fill them in when they get back, etc. This is how the real world works 🤦‍♀️ # #school

"Restricting access to the bathroom is cruel and controlling. It's not necessary so stop doing it," she insisted. "Children shouldn't have to divulge to you all of their personal health information and justification for why they need to go to the bathroom."

"Something that works really well for me is to have a sign-out policy," the teacher continued, explaining that this allows her to see and document who is out of her classroom and contact parents if she notices any concerning trends. "It doesn't have to be so controlling and restrictive."

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories