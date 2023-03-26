The Simple Reason Why Men And Women Cheat

Could your genetics affect your likelihood of cheating?
By Charles J. Orlando — Updated on Mar 26, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
What makes a person in a marriage or committed relationship want to cheat? This is an age-old question that we all want answers to.
Despite research that suggests a cheating gene is ingrained into some men's DNA (Really? *rolls eyes*), the real answer depends on whether you’re talking about a woman or a man.
Several credible infidelity studies have found that men and women cheating on their spouses give different reasons to justify their extramarital affairs.
Cheating was one of the subjects I covered with 1,200+ women and 400+ men in my research to write The Problem with Women… is Men: The Evolution of a Man's Man to a Man of Higher Consciousness: Volume 1. The results were fascinating.
RELATED: How My Husband's Infidelity Made Me A Better Mother
Aside from infidelity being identified as one of the four core flaws in men (as discussed in my book), the sad truth is that being caught — albeit subconsciously — was the long-term goal.
Women reported that they cheat mostly for emotional reasons, which highlights the contrast in how the genders identify the "reasons" for sex.
The top reasons why women cheat are the following:
- Lack of emotional intimacy
- Marital or relationship unhappiness
- Reaffirm her desirability
- To re-experience feelings of romance
- Loneliness
RELATED: Babystalking Is The New Way Married Men Are Cheating On Their Wives
Of the men polled, 80 percent openly admitted to cheating largely for physical or sexual gratification with no emotional tie.
Rounding out the top reasons why men cheat include:
- Just want to have sex or a sexual variety
- Presented with an opportunity to have sex without getting immediately caught
- Satisfy sexual curiosity about having sex with a particular person
- The "thrill of the chase"
- The desire to feel important or special (an ego boost)
However, in delving further into the men's reasons, I discovered that most men felt that they were "unable to get out of their relationship" before their infidelity, which translated into the simple fact that they lacked the skills or respect to discuss their unhappiness with their significant other maturely.
RELATED: 7 Tough-But-Honest Reasons Why People Cheat — Emotionally And Physically
In short, they acknowledged that they were unhappy and looking for a way out… but they couldn’t bring themselves to pull the trigger on the relationship.
If they cheated and got caught (most long-term cheaters do get caught), they could quickly turn the tables, telling their spouse how it was not their fault they cheated because of this reason and that (not enough sex, boredom, etc.).
I get it; monogamy isn’t for everyone, and that's all good. But, if you’ve made promises, stick to them. If you're not willing to stay faithful, at least have the decency and respect (and self-respect) to close one chapter before beginning another.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Cheating is a choice. Period.
RELATED: 5 Signs Your Partner Is Using Facebook Or Instagram To Cheat On You
More for You:
Charles J. Orlando is a bestselling author and relationship/interpersonal relations expert who has spent the last 10+ years connecting with thousands of people.
This article was originally published at Facebook. Reprinted with permission from the author.