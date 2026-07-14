Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Usually Spend Their Mornings Completely Differently

There's a good deal of variation in how people from different generations spend their mornings, and a lot of it has to do with their daily obligations and the mindset with which they approach them.

Mornings are a lot less simple now than when you could watch cartoons in front of the television and eat sugary cereal before heading off to school. Now we establish habits that we hope will get us out of the door on time, as well as into the right headspace to start the day.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers each have their own unique morning rituals

Baby boomers make the most of their ability to sleep in.

Since this generation is reaching retirement age or is already retired, they're often determined to make the most of their mornings. They've spent plenty of time waking up at dawn to rush off to work, and now want to reward themselves with the ability to kick back and relax.

In a survey conducted by MSN, a third of Boomers opt to wake up after seven a.m., compared to only 15% of people below sixty-five who choose to do the same. Since they are no longer pressured by the wake-up time that comes with a job, they can sleep in and fuel their bodies.

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With their physical health in mind, many boomers choose to exercise and eat a well-rounded breakfast in the morning. Roughly a third of the generation chooses to either take a walk, stretch, or do a full-blown workout to start out their day.

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Self-care doesn't only mean taking care of your body, but your mind, too. Boomers choose to stay informed by checking the news daily, using sources such as television networks, online media, and newspapers. In fact, 13% of baby boomers still opt to read the paper in the mornings, rather than converting to technology-based platforms.

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This generation is all about staying grounded while enjoying the simple moments in life. They may no longer be working, but they're still going to keep their days busy and full with the things they enjoy.

Gen X uses their morning to get motivated and organized.

With their busy schedules, Gen X folks are always on the move, and their mornings are key to staying organized. Rather than hit the snooze button, they're up and ready to get their day going.

One of the best ways to stay on track is to plan out your day, and Gen X is the first to testify to that. In the same MSN poll, almost 40% reported that they plan out their days, compared to other generations who choose to go with the flow. This schedule planning is either done in advance, the night before, or the morning of.

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Since most of this generation is still in the workforce, or is responsible for dragging their kids to school, they've become early birds by nature (and discipline). Over 80% of Gen X Americans reported waking up between six and seven a.m., with 60% waking before six a.m. They are leading and winning in the generational early-riser race.

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But none of this go get 'em attitude would be possible without the help of a cup of joe. With the prospect of freshly brewed coffee, it's easier to wake up in the mornings. About 64% of Gen X claims to regularly drink coffee, according to a 2021 National Coffee Association study. While they still love the basic dark roast they can brew at home, they've become increasingly interested in the accessibility of coffee shops and the funky flavors of espresso-based drinks. That extra burst of energy jolts them awake and off to nine-to-fives and children's soccer games.

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Millennials try to relax when they first get up

As the generation that was essentially raised on Hawaiian Punch and texting their friends through cheap flip phones, they're determined to detox and reverse the effects of all of that sugar and screen time.

Millennials have been known for their large online presence, dominating apps like Tumblr, Instagram, and Twitter, but now they're turning the page. Rather than hopping on their devices the second the alarm goes off, they're opting for more relaxed mornings filled with reading, walking, and meditation. Having a screen-free, or at least limited, day is the new cool, and this generation has always been intent on following the latest trends.

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The trend has inspired many younger generations, particularly Millennials, to evaluate how they spend their time. Some have even vowed to delete social media platforms altogether to spend more time in the present.

Alongside this phone-free, healthy habit, 30- and 40-year-olds are reversing years of juice drinking with gallons of water. Rather than starting the day with a cup of OJ, they're subbing in a crisp glass of water. There's been a wave of mindful eating among millennials, likely to combat the junk food eaten as a nineties child, and it's started with hydration and an organic, healthy breakfast.

Gen Z gets up earlier than you'd think.

As the baby of the generations, Gen Z is often given the unfair label of being lazy, but their morning routine is anything but. According to MSN, around 85% wake up before 8 a.m., either due to job schedules, school, or personal preference. With this generation ranging from ages 14 to 29, Gen Z is focused on being good students, employees, and family members. One poll reports that 45% of Gen Z work full-time, and by 2030, 30% will make up the job force.

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This rushed morning, similar to that of their Gen X parents, often consists of skipping out on breakfast and exercise. In the MSN report, 60% of American Gen Zers stated that they rarely or never eat breakfast in the mornings. When they do, it consists of sweet, iced coffee drinks and protein bars.

In a similar vein, over 80% do not exercise in the mornings. But don't let this fool you. The generation has become hyper-focused on their physical well-being, making gyms flooded with Gen Zers. Approximately 44% of Gen Z state that one of their top spending priorities is fitness, but they opt to do it at night instead.

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While the generation chooses to stay up until the early hours of the morning, they still have no trouble staying on track and have adopted a go-with-the-flow mentality. Deviating from their parents' habits, over 60% choose not to plan their days at all, keeping to-do lists entirely mental. Some may call it Type B, but it certainly works for the younger generation, which seems to be juggling multiple things at all times.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.