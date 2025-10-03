3 Simple Habits Of The People Who Know How To Turn Stress Into Their Superpower

It's common knowledge that when repeated over time, too much stress can lead to problems with health, so it make sense that you'd be geared toward getting rid of stress. But, oddly, research showed that experiencing stress symptoms actually heightens awareness, speeds up thinking and improves performance. Yes, some people do learn how to turn stress into a motivating force, almost like a superpower.

Some of my clients suffering from anxiety tell me their worry helps them anticipate problems and envision potential solutions. It's how I know that adults who have faced hardships early in life can have tremendous reserves of strength to face current difficulties and often a greater appreciation for the gifts life has given them. Others, however, crumble under stress.

The discrepancy lies in the mindset we adopt when we're stressed out. Adopting a stress-is-good mindset benefits us more. Here's how those who know how to harness stress make it work.

Simple habits of the people who know how to turn stress into a superpower:

1. They acknowledge the stress

Figuring out how you experience stress is your first step to proper stress management.

What form does your stress response take? Is it that sick-to-the-stomach feeling, a pounding headache, or a desire to get in bed and pull up the covers, avoiding everything and everyone?

When you've identified your stress response, don't ignore it! Notice it each time it occurs, acknowledging that something is stressing you out.

What is that something? What's creating your stress response? Now you can take steps to move forward.

2. They utilize those 'urgency' hormones

Krakenimages.com via Shutterstock

Once acknowledged, listening to your stress will help you know what you need to do. Employ the mindset of using the stress instead of waiting for it to go away or pretending it's not there.

What needs to happen? What must you do to make that happen? Is there something you have to learn or someone whose help you need?

Perhaps you have taken on too much, giving up your precious life-balance. Maybe you've been so busy taking care of others that you've forgotten to take care of yourself.

Is it time for a new job? Can you use the issues with your girlfriend to figure out how to improve the relationship and determine if it's salvageable?

3. They don't ignore it

fizkes via Shutterstock

We tend to rely on our typical stress management strategies when stress hits. You may do more yoga, running, meditation, or other positive activities. On the negative side, you may do more drinking, partying, or sleeping.

These positive and negative strategies help you avoid the message your stress is sending. Stress is a signal you must heed. It's telling you something. So, give it a big hello, invite it in, and have a coffee with it while figuring out what the message is.

Thank you, stress, for the opportunity it has offered. Accept the opportunity to welcome needed change into your life. Embrace your inner strength.

Stress can help you thrive, be brave, and improve your work and life performance.

Are you feeling stressed out today? What can you do to solve the problem your stress is trying to communicate? How can you be great in a crisis?

Dr. Judith Tutin is a psychologist and certified life coach who offers life coaching and psychotherapy services to address divorce recovery, relationship stress, parenting challenges, work-life balance issues, health and wellness concerns, and living a happy and fulfilled life.