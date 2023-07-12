Do you turn your nose up at other single people and consider them to be desperate.
By Amy Schoen — Last updated on Jul 12, 2023
Every once in a while, I meet a potential client whom I consider to be a dating snob.
What is a dating snob?
Someone who thinks they are too good for everyone out there and would rather sit home alone or hang out with their married friends than mingle among other singles and subject themselves to singles events.
Here are 5 signs you're a dating snob:
1. You look down on other singles.
You believe that the people who show up for singles events are the rejects from other's past relationships and that are no worthy people at these singles events.
2. You judge others too harshly.
You are constantly knocking down people because they don't meet your impossible standards. You judge people based on looks only.
3. You think your time is too valuable to waste.
Your time is too valuable to waste on singles events or pointless online dating.
4. You find other single people to be desperate.
You can't fathom why anyone would subject themselves to speed dating. Only desperate people would do that.
5. You think you are better than the people your friends recommend.
You stopped asking your friends to set you up because the only people they know are geeks and nerds. Besides, all the good people out there are already married.
If you truly do not believe that there are good people available to date, then you should stay away from the singles' dating scene.
You may have heard before that one person's castaway is another's gem. I have seen this time and time again. I am the kind of person who looks for the good in people and would give a nice person a chance.
Studies show that as you get to know someone and you find that you share the same values and life perspectives, they can become more attractive to you. Are you giving a warm, open, and giving person a chance and getting to know him or her? This is one of my top dating tips.
I see wonderful, desirable people that are available to date of all ages and sexes. Those who are open to getting to know people and enjoy meeting all sorts of people have more fun with the dating process and ultimately have the best success with meeting their true love partner.
Have you ever been guilty of being a dating snob? Do you wonder how others less worthy of you end up meeting someone wonderful to date and have a meaningful relationship?
