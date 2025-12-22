3 Signs Someone Probably Isn’t A Narcissist, Even If Some Things They Do Make It Seem Like They Are

With the way therapy terms are bandied about on the internet these days, everyone knows the signs someone's a narcissist (or at least they think they do). But what about the signs someone ISN'T a narcissist?

A therapist on TikTok recently dug into this, sharing the signs he looks for when evaluating clients that tend to indicate they don't actually suffer from narcissistic personality disorder, despite having tendencies we often think of as narcissistic. It's a handy bit of knowledge to have in this day and age when everyone seems to be constantly accusing everyone of having a disorder that therapists themselves say is actually quite rare.

3 signs someone probably isn't a narcissist, even if they seem like one:

Engin Akyurt | Pexels

Therapist Jeffrey Meltzer, known as @therapytothepoint on social media, creates content on all sorts of mental health topics. But nowadays, perhaps none are quite so popular as his takes on narcissism. The condition is having something of a heyday, after all.

In a recent video, he shared a bit of insight into how he and other therapists actually evaluate the disorder, comparing and contrasting traits and tendencies with other conditions in a sort of process of elimination that's not unlike the differential diagnosis methods medical doctors use.

As he put it, "one of the most important parts of diagnosing isn't always deciding what someone has. It's being able to rule out what they don't have." Here are 3 signs Meltzer identified that seem narcissistic, but probably AREN'T actually narcissistic personality disorder.

1. Relationship patterns

One of the big clues is a pattern of relatively stable relationships. Narcissists? Not so much. "People with NPD usually leave behind a trail of fractured relationships, partners, friends, even family members," Meltzer said.

He went on to explain, "So when I see someone who maintains mostly stable connections where disagreements happen but where healthy repairs also happen, that's often a strong sign against NPD." That's the thing about a true narcissist: they will destroy relationships and not really be concerned about it.

In the same vein, therapist Dan Neuharth, Ph.D., MFT, noted that a person who questions whether they are a narcissist likely isn't a narcissist because, as he explained, "in my experience, people who actually have Narcissistic Personality Disorder or a narcissistic style rarely wonder or worry about their narcissism."

2. How they view others

If the person sees others as fundamentally equal, even if they don't like them, they're probably not a narcissist. Why? Narcissists "tend to see others through a hierarchy of worth," Meltzer explained. "They view some people as better and others as beneath them, not because of one skill, but based on status or usefulness."

By contrast, when a person sees others as having "different strengths and weaknesses but the same intrinsic value, that's another sign that narcissism is probably not present." Not liking someone is one thing—all of us do that. Thinking people are inherently beneath you is where there's an actual problem.

3. How they treat animals

Meltzer said this is one of the biggest clues to narcissism, and it goes beyond pets like cats and dogs. Attitudes and treatment toward "small, vulnerable animals like frogs, rabbits, or birds" can be especially revealing. Showing compassion and affection toward animals is a quality "rarely seen in someone with true NPD," Meltzer said. The caveat, he added, is that this is easy to perform, so there has to be a track record of consistent behavior towards animals.

The truth of the matter is, despite how our online discourse would make it seem, someone being an arrogant jerk doesn't make them a narcissist. It just makes them an arrogant jerk! Narcissistic personality disorder is an actual condition, and a dangerous one. Sticking with the clinical definition helps keep us from watering down the term so much that it stops really meaning anything, which only makes it easier to sweep actual cases under the rug.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.