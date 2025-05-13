5 Subtle Signs Someone Isn’t Taking Proper Emotional Care Of Themselves, According To Experts

These behaviors pop up when someone is neglecting their emotional well-being.

Last updated on May 13, 2025

Someone who isn't taking proper emotional care of herself. dimaberlinphotos | Canva
Advertisement

Prevention is the best medicine. Research recommends that to prevent neglecting your emotional well-being, prioritize self-care by focusing on your basic needs, engaging in activities that bring you joy, and practicing mindfulness.

The calendar fills, gaps in the schedule grow tighter, obligations begin to overwhelm, and you are on a one-way journey to a burnout breakdown from too much of everything all of the time. The signs of not caring for your emotional well-being can appear insignificant until you are already heading down an unhealthy path.

Here are five subtle signs someone isn’t taking proper emotional care of themselves, according to experts:

1. They prioritize everyone else's needs above their own

woman who isn't taking proper care of herself prioritizing everyone else Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Whether they're a mom, take care of people at home or in their professional life, or struggle with self-esteem issues, they might prioritize everyone else's needs above their own. Everyone needs "me-time" to relax and nurture their inner spirit. Humans are emotional creatures. 

Simple pleasures — hobbies, a long bath, reading a book, sitting outside — lower our emotional stress. So stop neglecting your inner life and learn to make room for small escapes into joyful pursuits.

Dr. Gloria Brame, Ph.D., Therapist

RELATED: 7 Forms Of Self-Care You Don't Have To Feel Guilty About

Advertisement

2. They're stressed by little things

man who is not taking care of himself with little things causing stress fizkes / Shutterstock

A small sign that you might not be taking good emotional care of yourself is reacting strongly to minor stressors or situations that wouldn't typically bother you. For example, getting triggered by an email or feeling disproportionately upset over a minor inconvenience could signal that your emotional well-being needs attention.

Strategies such as practicing mindfulness, writing in a gratitude journal, exercising, finding an outlet for your stress, or talking to a trusted friend or professional could help you to feel calmer, manage your emotions, and respond rather than react to stressors. By incorporating these practices into your routine, you can better support your emotional health and build resilience in the face of challenges, big or small.

Lisa Petsinis, Career and Life Coach

RELATED: 34 Experts Were Asked To Share The One Self-Care Ritual They Swear By To Find Peace

Advertisement

3. Their friends and loved ones pull away from them

woman who isn't emotionally taking care of herself with friends pulling away fizkes / Shutterstock

They haven't seen their friends in weeks, and their family won't return their calls.

Lianne Avila, MA, MFT, Expert, Counselor/Therapist

A 2024 study explained that a common symptom of depression is social withdrawal, where individuals may distance themselves from friends and loved ones due to feelings of isolation, hopelessness, and lack of energy. This perceived emotional unavailability refers to a pattern where individuals struggle to form healthy, reciprocal relationships, often due to past trauma, attachment issues, or difficulty regulating their emotions. 

RELATED: 4 Ways To Take Better Care Of Yourself When You're Totally Drained, According To A Beverly Hills MD

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
Your Parents Did A Great Job Raising You If You Were Taught 11 Old-Fashioned Life Lessons
You CAN Have it All! How to Manifest the EXACT Life You Want

4. They can’t remember the last time they took a break

woman who isn't taking care of herself and not treating herself fizkes / Shutterstock

All they do is work, come home, and repeat.

— Lianne Avila, MA, MFT - Expert, Counselor/Therapist

Research suggests that workaholism could indicate a pattern of prioritizing others' needs over your own, emotional neglect, or even more serious issues. It's essential to recognize such patterns and seek professional assistance if necessary. 

RELATED: 11 Ways To Spot Someone Who Has Stopped Taking Good Care Of Themselves

Advertisement

5. They experience disrupted sleep

woman who isn't taking care of herself with disrupted sleep fizkes / Shutterstock

When people are feeling the least bit stressed, it is common for their sleep to reflect any tension in their waking lives. Perhaps they may dream more vividly, not at all, or wake up more frequently. 

Sometimes a person can wake up early in the morning and have difficulty falling asleep. When this occurs more than two nights in a row, it's worth looking into what may be irritating or concerning you. 

During the day, you may be busy, so these annoyances or worries are cloaked by activity. So, they emerge when your body slows down to rest.

Taking some time during the day to pause, take a walk, or quietly drink a cup of coffee for even ten minutes might help restore a sense of ease and balance.

Sharon Saline, Psy.D. Clinical Psychologist, Author, Speaker, Consultant

Emotional self-care can be like an extreme sport or preparing for running a marathon. You need downtime to let your body rebuild better. 

Emotional well-being depends on making the time to relax, reset, and recharge. Otherwise, you end up feeling depleted and injured. Over time, the tiny impacts on the nervous system from unattended emotional self-care can add up until unmanaged stress impacts how your physical body functions. 

Remember, stress is not negative. How you handle the stress can be. One of the best ways to healthily manage stress is to make emotional well-being a routine.

RELATED: 12 Crystal-Clear Signs To Spot Someone Who Lacks Emotional Intelligence

Will Curtis is a creator, editor, and activist who has spent the last decade working remotely.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
10 Things People Do When They're Trying To Look Strong But Are Barely Holding On
My Dream Job Landed Me In The ER — 'The Thought Of Taking Time Off Was Nightmare-Inducing'
10 Signs You’re The Person Everyone Goes To, But No One Checks On
Loading...