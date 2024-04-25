9 Sentences I Repeat To Myself When Things Get Really Tough

I’ve had too many setbacks and made too many mistakes in my lifetime to count. And yet, in the last 15 years, as an online creator and entrepreneur, I’ve never quit. I've never returned to a "normal" job. I've never said, "I’m done" and followed through with it. I've never irreparably destroyed my reputation with a dumb move. How? When I'm struggling, I come back to these nine thoughts for self-encouragement. They haven't let me down yet.

Here are 9 sentences I repeat to myself when life gets tough:

1. If something is challenging you right now, don’t fret

Do not be a poor victim. Instead, step up and ask yourself: "How can I use this?" "How can I benefit from this challenge?" "What can I learn?"

2. I know it feels like it, but there is no such thing as "self-esteem" or "happiness"

You are already whole behind the thinking that says you are not. Breathe in, let go of the thought, and you will find you are already there.

3. If in doubt, remember that you will be strong the moment you decide to be strong

It’s instantaneous. Embody strength and you will find it comes more naturally than you expect.

4. If you feel disrespected and ignored, it’s always a sign you need to stop self-obsessing and focus on others

It is time to go out there, be brave, and lift others up. You will be surprised about how quickly your self-obsessing gets put on the back burner when you focus on others.

5. Jealousy, frustration, anger, shame, sadness — it’s all gold.

Why? It may seem counterintuitive, but all negativity is an opportunity to be mindful and develop your spiritual practice. No feeling is all bad, even if it feels like it is in the moment.

6. Every failure and every success adds to your life, your flavor, your character, and your story.

Nothing is a complete loss. Everything is an opportunity to learn and grow. Embrace it.

7. If you’re comparing yourself to others and feeling inadequate, identify one way this person inspires you, and then let go.

There is no value in the comparison game. Instead, let people inspire you to be better.

8. All struggle is self-created.

Everything outside yourself is data, and it’s judgment-free. Delete the judgment, and there will be no struggle to equate to it.

9. You already won the game of life when you were born.

All else is bonus and play. So enjoy the game. Breathe in its sights, sounds, and textures. Live.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.