Cats can sometimes confuse their owners because they aren't exactly predictable. That only gets worse when they're left to their own devices.

Still, cats do more than just sleep and snack while their owners are away. They have jobs that they do around the house to keep you and themselves safe and happy, and they take those jobs very seriously.

6 secret jobs housecats do around the house when they're left alone:

1. They guard the house, maybe even better than a dog

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While their owners are away, indoor cats will guard the house. They will scan every corner and look through every room. They’ll listen out for any sounds and hop on top of chairs and couches to make sure they get a good view of the space and anyone who gets too close to the door.

Research at Kyoto University and Sophia University in Japan found that cats are smart enough to actually map out their living spaces in their heads. They can actually visualize every room and what's in it and what should be there and what shouldn't. That makes keeping tabs much easier. It's also amazing and a little terrifying!

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2. They investigate anything that seems odd

While keeping an eye on things, your cat may notice or hear something odd or out of place. If they do, they will definitely investigate. They’ll walk slowly, keeping their eyes and ears sharp, and check out the odd thing.

Cats are very smart and tend to be territorial. They want to know exactly what’s going on in their surroundings. If they can’t see something or they hear something weird, they are going to find out what’s going on.

3. They practice self-care and may even recruit other household pets

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Once the house is all clear, your cat might sit in their favorite spot and clean themselves. See, cats practice self-care too. They will lick every inch of their fur and even clean the other pets around them, dogs included.

One of the main reasons cats groom themselves is to clean their coat. They may be trying to remove any loose fur or dirt lingering on them. They will also clean other cats as a way to bond and show affection. They might even start grooming their owners when they get home.

4. They'll take time for some fun

Cats understand that all work and no play is not healthy. That means they'll make time to have some fun. The problem is they might not stick to just their own toys when they are playing. They might actually start messing with your stuff, or if they get bored, they'll scratch the furniture.

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A study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science explained that scratching on furniture may even be due to stress. Having scratching posts around the house can give your cat an outlet and another appropriate toy to play with.

5. They'll have some lunch and maybe even a snack

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Cats seem to know better than their owners most of the time. They don't skip out on lunch even if they're busy with all their secret jobs.

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Cats usually eat when they want to. That breakfast you put in their bowl might only get half eaten, and the rest saved for lunch or a late afternoon snack. Some cats love to graze, and others like to eat everything at designated times. What's certain is they know what they want when they want it.

6. They keep an eye on the neighborhood and definitely the front door

After making sure the inside of the house is in order, cats will set themselves up in their favorite window and monitor their neighborhood. They will look out for any birds or squirrels and watch the next-door neighbor walk their dog down the street.

Despite being indoors, cats are still hunters at heart. Looking out a window and watching what’s going on around them can help with enrichment and boredom. And like every cat owner knows, they'll also keep an eye out for their favorite person in the world to come home.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.