All dogs are perfect. Maybe I’m just a little biased. I have volunteered at dog rescues for nearly a decade and have two of my own. Although they’re all special, some stand out. These are dogs who seem to have a deep understanding of the world around them. It’s almost as if they’ve lived before and are wise because of it.

While you read this, you are probably picturing a specific dog in your life. I know I am. Their old souls make them comforting and kind. If you’ve noticed any of these behaviors in your dog, they’re truly special.

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Dogs who act like wise, old souls have these specific habits that set them apart:

1. They seem to see into your soul when they look at you

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Just like human eye contact, sharing these moments with dogs makes us feel closer to them. Most dogs use eye contact to communicate with their caretakers. Believe it or not, staring into your dog’s eyes releases oxytocin, also known as the love hormone. If you notice your dog is always looking deep into your eyes, they’re not only looking at you with love, but trying to tell you something.

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While many dogs gaze into their humans' eyes with love, some are trying to tell them something. Usually, it’s when they need help solving a problem. I get this look from my dog all the time. When she gets her ball stuck under the couch, I'm her savior. It’s a cute bonding moment.

Some breeds are known for locking eyes with their caretakers: huskies, border collies, beagles, and German shepherds. I can vouch for the beagles. My guy looks at me constantly for no reason. He’s definitely an old soul.

2. They listen when you talk and really seem to understand

I have two dogs with very different personalities. One will look at you when you talk to them like they’re part of the conversation. The other loves to ignore the world and play deaf.

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A dog who listens to you lovingly is special. It feels like they genuinely care about what you’re saying. Dogs are known to understand certain words. When you’re talking, they might be waiting to hear the word W-A-L-K (we spell it in our household to keep the dogs from going crazy).

If I told you dogs eavesdrop on our conversations, you’d believe it, wouldn’t you? It feels like our dogs are always listening in, and a study published in Science found that they are. Lead researcher and cognitive scientist Shany Dror told NPR, "What we found in this study is that the dogs are using social communication. They're using these social cues to understand what the owners are talking about." She added, "This tells us that the ability to use social information is actually something that humans probably had before they had language, and language was kind of hitchhiking on these social abilities."

3. They pick up on your emotions and respond based on how you feel

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Have you noticed that when you’re sad, your dog cuddles up with you? Or when you’re excited, they jump around like they’re in on it? It’s because they do. A University of Vienna study scanned dogs' brains to understand how they view human emotions. Although dogs aren’t our common ancestors like apes, they can still understand emotions well.

“With dogs, it’s a totally different story,” Laura Cuaya, the study’s senior author, told CNN. “They followed a very different evolutionary path, yet through domestication, they developed the social abilities needed to understand and cooperate with us."

If your dog is an old soul, they may understand your emotions more. They’ve been around the block a few times, and I’m not just talking about your daily walks.

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4. They love a night in on the couch

If your dog is an old soul, they’d likely much rather spend a night on the couch than a day at the dog park. There’s a scientific reason. Like people, dogs need alone time. Have you tried hanging out with your dog only for them to walk away? It’s probably because they need time away. As an introvert, I get it. A night to myself is one of my favorite things. Don’t take it personally. Your old soul dog needs a break from everything around him. Again, I get it.

“When a dog says, 'I've had enough of you,' there's no reason to take it personally or to feel snubbed. Of course, it's also possible that when a dog is asking for what seems to be too much time alone, there's something wrong, and consulting a veterinarian would be a good idea. For example, heightened sensitivity to noise can indicate a dog is in pain. This is why it's essential to know your dog well,” says Marc Bekoff, Ph.D., for Psychology Today.

5. They have the most dramatic sighs that tell you so much

My beagle sighs like he has an incredibly difficult life. In his defense, he did spend the first chunk of his life in a Korean laboratory. After such a rough start, he’s allowed to sigh as he wants. On the other hand, my dad’s Labrador is always sighing like he just got home from a hard day working at the factory. This man has never endured a bad day in his life!

Dogs sigh for several reasons, from being in pain to needing attention. They also sigh for no reason at all. It’s a natural reflex. That doesn’t stop them from being dramatic.

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If your dog constantly lets out a long sigh like he just got home from a grueling day at work, they are probably an old soul. They could be trying to tell you something, or they want you to know how exhausted they are from enduring the world around them for so long.

6. They only react when it’s necessary

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One of my dogs is a serious barker. She feels like she has to be on guard every day. She’s the same one who loves to play like a puppy even though she’s 8 years old. She’s far from an old soul. My other dog is more of an old soul, and he rarely reacts unless he feels like he has to. If someone comes into the apartment, he checks them out. Otherwise, he couldn’t care less about what was going on around him.

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Some people may think something is wrong with their dog who rarely barks, but Carolyn Wynnack, a writer for the pet-sitting company Rover, says, “A dog’s bark serves many purposes. Barking can be used to issue a warning, express excitement, and relieve boredom. The reasons that dogs don’t bark are just as varied — and a bit more complex. Personality, age, and breed all play a part in whether a dog barks frequently or at all. Other factors like their health and training can also play a role.”

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.