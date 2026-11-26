Gen X and older millennials grew up before technology was the distraction it is today. Their hobbies at the time are what digital natives describe today as analog. Turns out, they're making a comeback.

It's not just the 40-plus crowd bringing these hobbies back, either. Younger generations are starting to understand how important putting screens down really is, and also how fun it can be.

Gen X and older millennials have introduced young people to these analog hobbies, and they can't get enough:

1. Growing an herb garden

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Cottagecore didn't just inspire younger generations to frolic in the sun. They found gardening thanks to a little help from some older friends.

Younger generations are itching to connect. Especially as the world becomes more isolated, finding a way to ground themselves is a top priority. That's probably why they love gardening so much. As Penn State Master Gardener Kayla Oaster explained, "Working with the soil, smelling the plants and dirt, feeling the different textures, and seeing all the green foliage and flowers can help relax the mind and ground yourself."

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2. Baking sourdough bread from scratch

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Gen X and older millennials aren't the only ones feeding their sourdough starters every day. Younger people have equally become obsessed with baking sourdough bread from scratch. At first, it started with a TikTok video or two popping up on their For You page. But they've grown to really love it.

Now, people are baking colorful sourdough bagels from scratch. Even if it was a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, it was all worth it. As Gen X and older millennials will tell you, eating homemade sourdough bread is heaven.

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3. Collecting vinyl records

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Music isn't just a fun way to pass the time. It's a transformative experience. As Psyche Loui, PhD, associate dean for research, said, "It’s part of our identity — how we define ourselves and how we identify friends.” That's probably why Gen X and older millennials are bringing these things back.

In a world of uncertainty, it feels good to go back to the basics. Especially since the younger generation is joining the bandwagon, it doesn't only feel like an identity. It feels like a bonding moment that all generations can enjoy together.

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4. Restoring vintage furniture

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Let's face it, furniture is pricey. Spending thousands of dollars on a sofa of questionable quality is not a smart investment. The younger generations know this, and so do Gen X and older millennials. That's probably why they're all so equally obsessed with restoring vintage furniture.

It isn't just a vibe. In a rocky economy, restoring furniture is a need. As The Saving Way said, "Clothes, furniture, home décor, books, toys — buying these secondhand can easily cut your spending by 50–75%." So, keep on restoring furniture from your thrift store finds. Everyone is eating it up.

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5. Canning and preserving homemade foods

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Food is way too expensive to be thrown away. Gen X and older millennials know this, which is why they're bringing back canning and preserving. At first, they probably didn't think younger people would be interested in it. That it was an old-time hobby that could only gain traction on Facebook.

However, the younger generations are equally obsessed. They might not know much, but they're eager to learn. Especially as they are getting more into gardening.

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6. Making vision boards with magazine clippings

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Everyone needs something to work toward. In the past, Gen X and older millennials would make vision boards with magazine clippings to keep them inspired. And while they're slowly bringing it back, they aren't the only ones obsessed with the crafty hobby. The younger generations are equally into it.

In their eyes, it isn't just a cute design or project. In a world that feels a little shaky, having a solid reminder is what's carrying them through. As psychologist Jennice Vilhauer, Ph.D., explained, "Recent neuroscience shows us that when you intentionally think about positive possibilities ahead, you're actually reshaping your brain, leading to greater emotional well-being and resilience."

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7. Collecting vintage cookbooks and handwritten recipes

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Cooking old-school recipes isn't a pastime. Younger generations are showing a lot of interest in old-school cooking, and it's because many are just learning the basics.

Not everyone was taught how to cook. But just because they weren't taught doesn't mean the younger generations don't want to learn. DoorDash is expensive, and eating takeout every day isn't good for their health. A study in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found people who ate out twice a week had a modestly higher prevalence of moderate abdominal obesity than those who ate out once a week.

So, if you're a Gen X or millennial, don't be afraid to share your vintage cookbooks and handwritten recipe finds. The younger generations want to learn.

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8. Building model kits

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Gen X and older millennials might be bringing back building models, but they're not the only ones interested. For younger generations, it started with Legos and took off from there. Now, they are eager to find new creative ways to test their building skills.

Whether it's carving wood models or book nooks, the younger generation is game. Because building isn't just a fun way to pass the time. One study published in Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts found that participants were much happier and more active when performing something creative.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.