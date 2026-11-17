While the 1970s hold a lot of nostalgia for Gen X and younger baby boomers who grew up surrounded by sounds of eccentric new genres like funk, heavy metal, glam rock, disco, and punk, there are also plenty of other people with who still listen to many legendary 70s songs today.

People who have elite music taste still love listening to these iconic songs from the 70s

1. "Vienna" by Billy Joel - 1977

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It probably doesn't surprise most 70s kids that “Vienna” is still a wildly popular song. Yes, it’s nostalgic, and the meaning behind the lyrics feels truer than ever for many people. The song is based on Joel's father's view on getting older, which he summed up in an interview by saying, "You don’t have to squeeze your whole life into your 20s and 30s trying to make it." It's solid advice that can comfort anyone who feels behind or unsure in life. The message rings true for everyone, regardless of their generation or age.

Billy Joel’s songs, always written from a deeply personal place, have a way of taking people back to a specific segment of suburban 1970s culture. The feeling of falling behind resonates with most people, and the song lives on today because it's so universal.

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2. "Silver Springs" by Fleetwood Mac - 1977

While Fleetwood Mac’s 1997 reunion performance of “Silver Springs” is memorable in its own right, with people now doing deep-dive investigations into the dynamics and energy between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham on stage, the original song should have rightfully earned its place in music history regardless.

Bizarrely, the song was originally cut from the band's "Rumours" album and was only released as a B-side to "Go Your Own Way" because Mick Fleetwood and Buckingham felt it was too long to be released as its own single. Given that the song was actually Nicks' direct response to her hurt feelings over "Go Your Own Way," the decision enraged her at the time.

Even after all this time, “Time cast a spell on you, but you won’t forget me” still goes down as one of the best lyrics of all time.

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3. "Jolene" by Dolly Parton - 1973

Parton’s “Jolene” is one of her most beloved songs, and one of the most unforgettable aspects of this fan-favorite is its ambiguity. We all knew who Dolly was, but who is Jolene, and what could she possibly look like (beyond the red hair and green eyes) that could make a man even consider turning away from her?

While we may still not technically know exactly who Jolene was, other than that she was a bank teller, there’s something about the relatability of the song that sticks with pretty much anyone who hears it. It’s got the perfect touch of sassy energy and nostalgia for anyone who needs an upbeat tune to jam to in the car.

4. "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John - 1971

This 1971 track is a masterpiece of musical construction and orchestration. At just over six minutes long, you get everything: classic Elton John piano, a sweepingly dramatic melody, wildly expressive lyrics, and a song any girl who has ever danced in her entire life will always want to hear and/or have dedicated to her.

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This song is also a perfect tribute to the time and place that inspired it: sunny California in the early 1970s. It’s no wonder it still holds so much nostalgic value, even more than 50 years later.

5. "Dream On" by Aerosmith - 1973

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Often centered on romance and personal struggles, power ballads were a huge part of the 70s, growing in popularity as a vulnerable counterpoint to more traditionally rigid genres like rock and R&B. “Dream On” by Aerosmith is no exception, telling the story of personal ambition and growth in a way classic rock lovers had never really heard before.

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Some even say this particular song literally introduced the power ballad genre to the world, though others disagree. Now the centerpiece of many a karaoke night, no elite music lover's playlist would be complete without it.

6. "Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd - 1973

There are certain aspects of life and relationships that seem to be especially universal. Times change, and people evolve, but sometimes the same pain points live on. “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd perfectly captures what it’s like to struggle with a desire for personal freedom while also feeling somewhat stuck by fears of what you could lose forever if you leave everything behind.

When the band first recorded the song, it clocked in at seven and a half minutes, but still felt unfinished to them. It was then cut down to just under five minutes for radio at the label's request, but the album includes its full length of nine minutes and eight seconds. In concert, it often runs a good 14 to 15 minutes. How could anyone forget that?

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7. "Let’s Get It On" by Marvin Gaye - 1973

With its sensual lyrics and funky sounds, this 1973 Marvin Gaye track is nothing short of mesmerizing. Gaye's stated intention with the song was to, ahem, build up the teasing aspect of an intimate encounter.

When the song was first released, it quickly became Motown's largest-selling recording at the time. Many say it redefined the R&B/soul genre, breaking open a whole new raw and vulnerable level of self-expression.

8. "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen - 1975

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With an place all it's own in pop culture, it’s impossible for anyone, regardless of their age, to not have heard this song. "Bohemian Rhapsody" isn't only an anthem, but it’s also a complete story, coming in at just under six minutes.

There’s a guitar solo. There are the vocals. There’s the insane chorus and melodies. It’s a unique, irreplaceable song and a whole rock opera in and of itself.

The 1970s were a time of cultural reimagination and change, especially in media and music, so it’s no surprise that songs like this were so influential. Even today, it’s the kind of song that takes you back to another place and time, so, of course, it has a forever slot in the best music playlists of all time.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.