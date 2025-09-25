Man Considers Breaking Up With His Girlfriend Over Her Skincare Routine

A man confessed on Reddit that his girlfriend's passion for skincare is getting in the way of their relationship, and he's actually considering breaking up with her over it. Think he's being extreme? He said her skincare obsession is getting in the way of their intimacy and that they barely even kiss anymore!

If you have someone in your life who is into skin care, you know how serious they can get about it. From double cleansing to toner, there are a lot of steps and a lot of products, and for some people, a whole lot of time goes into it. Skin care has specific steps that must be followed in order, and people who are into it don't mess around.

A man said he is considering breaking up with his girlfriend because of her skincare routine.

The boyfriend explained that they have been together for three years and both are in their early 30s. The skincare routine wasn't an issue at first, but her hobby became a bit of an obsession. "I liked it and was happy about her finding something she cares about," the boyfriend said.

But her passion for it started impacting their relationship. He said that she applies so many different products that he can't just give her a kiss unless he does so "carefully." He said that it has put a damper on their intimacy.

His girlfriend's skincare routine has started affecting more than just her relationship.

The man said his girlfriend also started using some stronger products, including tretinoin. According to the Academic Alliance in Dermatology, it's a retinoid derived from Vitamin A, primarily used to treat acne but also gaining popularity for its effectiveness against signs of aging, such as wrinkles and sunspots.

Unfortunately, he said it’s making her shed skin and develop deep rashes all around her mouth. Anytime the boyfriend kisses her or they get intimate, he can feel it, and she also gets upset if he touches her skin too firmly since it’s so sensitive. Basically, the spontaneity of intimacy is gone, and he can barely touch his girl without hurting her.

Needless to say, her skin should not be damaged by her skincare, and it's likely time for a dermatologist's intervention. According to esthetician Angela Palmer, tretinoin users can experience peeling for a few weeks after they start use, while others may have flaky skin for up to two months, but they should not have painful rashes.

One commenter noted, "I'm a dermatologist. You shouldn't have a rash on tretinoin (it means you're using it too aggressively, or you have a contact allergy)."

In addition to the problems caused by tretinoin, the man added that at night, his girlfriend wears thick creams and even Vaseline, which makes him uncomfortable when they have physical contact. She's also become irrationally afraid of the sun. When it’s nice outside, he can’t open the blinds because she fears sun damage to her skin. They don’t even go to the beach anymore.

While interviewing young women for her book "Pixel Flesh," author Ellen Atlanta discovered a dark "obsessive fixation with their skincare." She said, according to an article in Dazed Digital, "These young women would become distressed by the idea of not having access to their skincare regimen." She added, "The more I spoke to women, the more I realised that the preoccupations and obsessions that we are used to pathologising with food and exercise are now applied to the world of beauty."

What's sad is that this is making him seriously think about breaking up with her, even though he was planning on marriage. He can't have much physical contact with her, their outdoor activities have been cut short, and their relationship is just different because of it.

It certainly sounds, however, that her skincare routine isn't just a healthy part of self-care. She has undoubtedly entered the obsessive fixation that Atlanta described. Instead of breaking up, it might be time for this couple to have a serious talk about her health. If he can't get through to her, hopefully a dermatologist can.

