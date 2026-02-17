Study Finds There Is One Physical Trait In Men That Women Either Hate Or Love Depending On Their Age

Beards have always been a bold statement of masculinity, whether it makes a man appear rebellious, rugged, or refined. However, new research shows that whether bearded men are considered irresistibly attractive or visually unappealing may come down to one simple thing: the age of the women looking.

There is a significant divide in how facial hair is perceived across generations, suggesting that our preferences in our partner's appearance may change as we get older and our priorities evolve with different life stages. The same physical trait may inspire lust and admiration in one group, but aversion in the other.

Women either hate or love beards on men, depending on their age.

Physical features are known to be an important part of human communication. Our appearance can reveal things about our personal identity, our cultural background, and even our socioeconomic status. Even if these signals aren't always totally accurate, others still use physical traits to form impressions within seconds.

This is especially important when we're determining if a partner is suitable, and a recent study found that a woman's age and reproductive status might influence her preferences for certain physical traits in men. Researchers recruited 122 Polish women ranging from 19 to 70 years old to take an online survey.

According to the study, women who are postmenopausal, which usually starts sometime between the ages of 45 and 55, perceive certain traditionally masculine characteristics differently than women still in their reproductive years. The biological shifts that occur during menopause may alter how women view potential partners.

The psychology of this phenomenon goes back to evolution and how our ancestors survived.

The physical traits that distinguish men from women after puberty, such as facial hair, muscle mass, and broad shoulders, are also seen as indicators of health and genetic quality. These characteristics are associated with high testosterone levels and strength. Historically, women of childbearing age have prioritized partners with these traits because it means they likely possess "good genes."

However, not much is known about the preferences of women as they age and lose their reproductive capabilities. The researchers theorized that older women would prioritize traits in a partner that signal reliability and long-term companionship.

Turns out, they were right. In the study, older women rated men with medium to full beards as more attractive than younger women did. Beards may be a symbol of social status and maturity, something that older women would prefer in a partner. Additionally, it may contribute to the "softer" features that might be associated with cooperation.

Younger women perceived bearded men in a much different way.

On the other hand, younger women tend to lean in the opposite direction. They are more likely to prefer a man who is clean-shaven or has a slight bit of stubble. Masculine facial features and genetic fitness may still take precedence because of what it means for future offspring.

The researchers speculated that young women show less of a preference for beards because they can hide other facial features a woman might consider when assessing a partner. It may also make men appear older than they actually are.

Of course, this is all subjective. Different women will have different preferences, regardless of their age. Perceived attractiveness also means less in the modern dating scene, with personality and character often being bigger factors.

