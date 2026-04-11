Introverts Often Get A Lot Of Credit For Something Science Says Extroverts Are Actually Better At

At first thought, introverts seem like they should have really great listening skills. They're known for careful attention and reflection, while extroverts are often framed as talkative and socially dominant.

New research is showing, however, that extroverts may have the leg up in the listening game, as they naturally exhibit behaviors that help them engage more effectively in conversations. It makes sense, actually. Good conversationalists need to listen in order to keep the conversation going.

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Researchers say that extroverts are better listeners than introverts.

Introverts have a tendency to be quieter around others, but it turns out that that doesn't always mean they're listening. A recent review from the University of Minnesota found that people with more socially oriented personalities are actually better listeners than their more socially avoidant counterparts.

According to Dr. Beth Campbell, an associate professor in the Department of Work and Organizations, "It is easy to assume that someone who is quiet is also a better listener, but listening is more nuanced than that."

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The team didn't explicitly state why this is the case; they proposed that extroverts have a stronger ability to engage with others while still maintaining self-focused attention. This is key for the listener to stay present in the interaction, and introverts might not always use this skill.

A series of four studies was conducted, each one focusing on a different aspect, including general listening, project team listening, one-on-one meetings, and conference interactions. Participants were asked to evaluate themselves and others on perceived listening abilities in these scenarios. They reported on both observable (interruptions, speaking proportions) and unobservable (self-focused attention) behaviors related to listening, and the data yielded some interesting results.

Introverts did not display any advantage with listening behaviors, while extroverts had a slight edge.

Ultimately, the team discovered no evidence to support the idea that introverted people are better listeners. On the other hand, there was a slight positive relationship noted between perceived listening and extroversion.

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These findings contradict years of previous research, including one 2022 study from Harvard researchers, that associated extraversion with worse listening skills. Experts have even suggested that extroverts need to change their behavior and start being more attentive.

Dr. Campbell concluded, "Our research shows that effective listening is less about whether someone is introverted or extroverted and more about the behaviors that communicate attention and engagement to the speaker. This is good news because it highlights that listening is a skill that anyone can develop, regardless of where they fall on the introversion-extraversion continuum."

It's possible to grow and develop your listening skills, regardless of whether you're introverted or extroverted.

A 2025 study by the research group More In Common found that 8 in 10 Americans consider themselves "good at listening." However, many of these same individuals also think that "people aren't as good at listening as they used to be." This signals a clear divide between how people perceive listening skills and how they actually are, but what do we do about this?

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The first step is understanding what exactly makes someone a good listener. To most, it means giving someone your full attention and putting away any distractions when interacting. Maintaining eye contact and using nonverbal cues to show that you're engaged are also generally considered polite behaviors.

Using this knowledge, practice active listening techniques in the conversations you have. Whether you socialize a lot or a little, resist the urge to interrupt and work on keeping the focus on the topic at hand. Some habits may be harder to break than others, but the people around you will definitely notice your effort.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.