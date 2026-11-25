Owning a dog means providing unconditional love and care, keeping them happy and safe.

Because dogs experience emotions similar to a toddler, when their owners do certain things, they get upset. So, every dog lover should be aware of how their actions affect their best friend.

These rude things hurt a dog's feelings when they're done too often

1. Yelling at them for 'bad' behavior

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When a parent scolds their child, they withdraw. It's the same for dogs. They might chew up a piece of furniture or have an accident in the house, but yelling at them won't solve anything.

Most owners think dogs understand that their behavior is bad. They believe yelling will teach them not to repeat the same behavior, but this only does more harm than good.

According to the results of one 2019 study, "Companion dogs trained using aversive-based methods experienced poorer welfare as compared to companion dogs trained using reward-based methods, at both the short- and the long-term level." In layman's terms, actions like yelling at a dog make a dog feel worse.

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So, while dog owners may believe yelling at their dogs corrects their bad behavior, it's doing the total opposite.

2. Skipping walks that are essential to their well-being

Routine and consistency are important in a dog's life. If their owner has the habit of walking their dog every night before dinnertime, only to skip walk time one evening, it can make the dog feel confused.

With a routine, dogs become more well-behaved and less stressed out. So, even the smallest break from a routine can hurt their feelings.

Experts from the Animal Foundation explain that walking is not only physically beneficial for dogs, but stimulates their mind as well. It helps with socialization and teaches them how to follow your lead.

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"Walking your dog regularly provides a basic foundation for physical and mental health. Like a child, your dog wants to know the world. If he or she is confined to the house for too long, your dog will get bored, and boredom can lead to destructive behavior," they add.

3. Ignoring them and making them feel unwanted

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Dogs are intuitive creatures who are even in tune with their owner's body language and tone of voice. Because of their hypervigilance, if something is wrong, they immediately take notice.

While ignoring your dog is okay sometimes, like if they're pawing at you or whining for food, it can also make them feel unwanted.

"Ignoring them can also break their heart. Body language is their favorite way of communicating, and ignoring their stress cues, like lip licking and avoidance, can make them feel like they are not important to you," Newsweek reporter Maria Azzurra Volpe says.

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4. Invading their personal space and not taking a hint to back off

Owners may not realize that invading their dog's personal space hurts their feelings. If a dog is laying down and their owner gets in their face, the dog might turn its face away or yawn. An agitated dog might even show the whites of its eyes and lick its lips.

This is a warning to the person to back off. "An anxious dog is more likely to bite. If you notice this type of dog body language as you're approaching a dog, back off until the dog relaxes and becomes more comfortable, or at least until you can figure out what's going on," says dog training expert Amy Bender.

Children are often the worst culprits of misunderstanding a dog's facial and body expressions. By doing this and invading their space, owners not only risk hurting themselves, but also risk hurting their dog's feelings.

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Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.