Kids Older Than 13 Should Stop Trick-Or-Treating, According To Poll

As Halloween quickly approaches, kids across the country are preparing their costumes and trick-or-treat bags, ready to collect as much candy as they possibly can from their neighbors.

However, if they are over the age of 13, some people insist that they should make alternate plans this year.

According to a recent poll, Americans believe that there should be an age limit when it comes to trick-or-treating.

A Farleigh Dickinson University (FDU) poll revealed that most Americans believe that kids older than 13 should stop trick-or-treating.

In the survey, 800 respondents were asked at what age they believed that children should stop trick-or-treating on Halloween. The average age was 13 and a half.

Still, a quarter of Americans argue that kids should be able to go trick-or-treating until whatever age they like.

Older Americans were more likely to say that kids should stop trick-or-treating once they reach 11 or 12, while younger Americans do not see an issue with kids trick-or-treating well into their teens.

Three percent of respondents reported that they are against trick-or-treating altogether at any age.

Some American communities have implemented a strict age limit, forbidding children above a certain age from participating in the Halloween tradition.

In New Jersey, the towns of Pennsauken and Upper Deerfield Township banned kids over the age of 14 from trick-or-treating in 2017.

"Trick or treating is for kids, not adults. Anyone over the age of 14 cannot go out trick or treating unless you’re acting as a chaperone," Pennsauken wrote on its website. "And unfortunately, chaperones can’t ask for any candy or treats. They have to wait until they get home to help their kids 'sort' the candy."

Towns such as Chesapeake, Virginia have also set trick-or-treating age limits as far back as 1970. It was originally implemented as a safety measure to prevent older teens from harassing younger trick-or-treaters. Those who disobeyed the age limit could face jail time.

The FDU poll prompted a debate on whether it is ethical to forbid kids from trick-or-treating past a certain age.

Some Americans insist that children should not have to give up a holiday tradition they love merely because others believe they are passed an arbitrary age.

“I’m 19 and dress in horror costumes and still go trick-or-treating. It’s either we grow up too fast or we’re childish,” one TikTok user shared.

“My 16-year-old is going [trick-or-treating]. I’d rather this than partying,” a parent wrote.

Some people see no harm in older kids choosing to spend their Halloween trick-or-treating as long as they are not stealing their neighbor’s candy bowls or terrorizing younger trick-or-treaters.

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

It is important to keep in mind that not every teenager is focused on partying and causing mischief during the holiday. Trick-or-treating may be the one thing they are looking forward to participating in on Halloween.

What’s the harm in allowing them to stay youthful for a little while longer? Parents are always complaining about how their children grow up too fast anyway.

If older children have proved themselves to be trustworthy enough to go trick-or-treating without causing any trouble, they should be allowed to spend their Halloween as they see fit.

The day only comes around once a year, and before we know it, they’ll be the ones handing out candy to the trick-or-treaters who come to their doors — hopefully without any judgment based on the kids' ages!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.