Research Shows There Are 9 Different Types Of Intelligence — Which One Do You Have?

If you've ever found yourself in a situation where it felt like everyone else understood something complex you just couldn't grasp, you're not alone.

We're all bound to have moments when we feel like we have absolutely no intelligence compared to others, especially when the traditional idea of intelligence has more to do with solving math problems than, say, reading people's facial expressions.

This is what led Howard Gardner, PhD, a Harvard education professor, to introduce his theory of multiple intelligences in 1983. He argued that everyone possesses a form of intelligence, even if it seems unconventional. What other scientists thought were just soft skills, Gardner realized were actually types of intelligence. So, even if your SAT score wasn't out-of-this-world, there's a pretty good chance you'll still be able to relate to one of the types of intelligence Gardner described.

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Here are the 9 different types of intelligence, according to Gardner:

1. Naturalist intelligence or nature smart

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People with naturalist intelligence have a sensitivity to and appreciation for nature. They're often great at nurturing and growing things, as well as having the ability to care for and interact with animals. These people know how important it is to live sustainably, and it's no surprise that they love spending time outside, according to therapist Courtney Morgan, LPCC.

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2. Musical intelligence or sound smart

If you're musically intelligent, you love and understand music in a way few others do. People with strong musical intelligence are able to pick up on parts of a song that others tend to miss, like rhythm and tone.

These are people who can compose, sing, and/or play music, as well as easily memorize songs, notice when a note is off-key, and almost always have a song running through their head. As Dave Cornell, Ph.D., noted, "the construct of musical intelligence is multifaceted. That is, it is comprised of numerous abilities, such as: being able to discern pitch and rhythm, recognize patterns in musical genres, the ability to play a variety of musical instruments, not to mention a penchant for memorizing lyrics, just to name a few." Because it is so multifaceted, it is hard to quantify. That's why many people dismiss it, although they absolutely shouldn't.

3. Logical-mathematical intelligence or number/reasoning smart

If this is your kind of intelligence, you like thinking logically and rationally and have the capacity to discern patterns. It's no surprise that this kind of intelligence lends itself well to actual math problems, but it also includes so much more than that. People with lots of logical intelligence are also good at reasoning, and they're drawn to strategy games and experiments.

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4. Existential intelligence or life smart

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This type of intelligence is a little more abstract than the others. People with existential intelligence are the philosophers. They are all about the deep questions regarding human existence, and they're constantly thinking about the meaning of life, why we die, and how we got here. For them, it's all about purpose.

5. Interpersonal intelligence or people smart

Therapist Tatiana Rivera Cruz, MSW, LCSW, said that interpersonal intelligence is the ability to detect and respond appropriately to the moods, motivations, and desires of others.

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If this is your type of intelligence, you're a leader among your peers, great at communicating, and able to consider multiple points of view. You know how to adapt to multiple situations and communicate effectively with different people.

6. Bodily-kinesthetic intelligence or body smart

Clearly, people with this kind of intelligence love movement, and this translates to their learning style. Instead of reading a book or listening to a lecture, a person with bodily-kinesthetic intelligence learns best through hands-on experiences.

They work best when they're active in some way. These people are well-coordinated with fantastic motor skills, have a ton of physical energy, and enjoy figuring out how things work.

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7. Linguistic intelligence or word smart

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Do you love words? You might have this kind of intelligence if you enjoy reading, writing, and learning languages. People who are blessed with linguistic intelligence are good at sharing information and using their words to effectively communicate. They are more likely to be good at public speaking, have a large vocabulary, and are able to remember famous quotes and sayings.

8. Intrapersonal intelligence or self-smart

Intrapersonal intelligence is basically the opposite of interpersonal intelligence. Instead of understanding others, people with intrapersonal intelligence are adept at looking inward and figuring out their own feelings, motivations, and goals. This means they're extremely self-aware and reflective. They learn and work best when alone and enjoy activities like journaling.

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9. Spatial intelligence or picture smart

If you have this kind of intelligence, you have the ability to think in images and pictures and to visualize accurately and abstractly.

In other words, you can think in three dimensions. People with this kind of intelligence are often fascinated with puzzles, and are definitely the people you want to talk to if you need directions.

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Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.