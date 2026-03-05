If You Have This Rare Ability, Congrats! Psychology Says You Have The ‘Most Valuable’ Form Of Intelligence

For decades, we've measured intelligence by who knows the most and who can solve problems the quickest. But psychologists are turning towards a different ability as a real intelligence indicator: not how smart you are, but how aware you are of your own thinking.

According to recent research, metacognition is being considered the "most valuable" form of intelligence. When combined with traditional intelligence, you become a learning machine.

Metacognition is now one of the most sought-after forms of intelligence.

A unique part of the cognitive process, metacognition is basically thinking about your thinking. It's the little voice in your head that asks, "Do I really understand this?" or "How did I reach this conclusion?" Metacognition is noticing what's happening in your mind, rather than just going on autopilot.

Shift Drive | Shutterstock

For example, if you're reading and suddenly realize you've re-read the same paragraph over and over without truly absorbing it, that moment of awareness is metacognition. It also includes being able to switch strategies once you notice something, such as asking a question or watching a video, if you don't understand a concept.

While each person possesses the mental capacity for metacognition, not everyone uses it to its full potential. For some, it's intuitive, but others need development or training to effectively incorporate it into their cognitive processes.

Metacognition is a bit different from other types of intelligence.

Metacognition isn't about how much you know or how quickly you can think. It's all about how well you monitor your own thinking, and it serves as a sort of quality-control system.

Intelligence quotient (IQ) focuses on logical reasoning, pattern recognition, and problem-solving speed. Emotional intelligence (EQ), on the other hand, involves the ability to recognize and manage the emotions of yourself and others.

Most other forms of intelligence are performance-based, while metacognition is based on self-regulation. It doesn't replace other types of intelligence, but it can improve how we use them.

You can easily train your brain to use metacognition intuitively.

Metacognition helps you learn more effectively and make better decisions. When you're aware of exactly how you process information, you can catch misunderstandings early and avoid repeating the same mistakes over and over. Over time, your ability to reflect on your thought process and adjust can help you improve your problem-solving skills and self-control.

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Developing this skill starts with creating a habit of self-questioning. Instead of just completing a task and moving on, take a pause to reflect. Consider what worked and what didn't to strengthen your awareness of patterns in your thinking.

The second step is to start adjusting based on what you notice. If you're distracted while working, change your environment. If your emotions are influencing a decision, give yourself a moment to think before acting on it. Metacognition is a cycle that becomes automatic over time, and you'll naturally start thinking things through rather than existing on autopilot.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.