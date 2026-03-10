Research Shows Cat People Usually Have These 8 Highly Intelligent Traits

It's very difficult for me to wrap my brain around anyone not being into cats. Cats are beautiful, loving animals who are super fun. My boyfriend and I suspect that our cats have a sense of humor as well.

While I believe you shouldn't have to choose if you're a cat person or a dog person, if I was forced to choose, I'm a cat person. Experts like social psychologist Samuel D. Gosling, who has studied the behavior of cat people and dog people extensively, confirmed that self-identifying cat people tend to have some things in common, including personality traits. These high-value traits make them the perfect kind of people to love and nurture a feline throughout its life.

Here are 8 highly intelligent personality traits that cat people have, according to research:

1. They're smart

ArtHouse Studio | Pexels

In a study led by Denise Guastello, associate professor of psychology at Carroll University in Wisconsin, researchers found that cat owners scored higher on an intelligence test than dog owners. This doesn't mean that dog owners should be written off as unintelligent, but it is certainly an interesting finding to consider.

Gosling has found this to be accurate in his own work. He noted that cat people "tend to be more abstract thinkers, and more creative and imaginative and philosophical." Cat people have a propensity for deep, analytical thinking that just doesn't lend itself quite as well to taking care of a dog.

2. They're more open-minded

Guastello's study also found that cat people are more open. A separate survey from the University of Texas at Austin had similar findings. According to those researchers, cat lovers actually have an 11% higher chance of being open-minded, marking a quantifiable difference.

Cat people can see beyond the superficial. This makes sense because cats can be a little stand-offish or scared at first, but a true cat person can coax the fun-loving, affectionate part of the cat out. Dogs are a bit more straightforward than cats, so it takes a more open mind to be able to accept a cat and all of its eccentricities.

3. They're more sensitive

Sam Lion | Pexels

Research has shown that pet owners are more sensitive in general, particularly because they know how to pick up on and interpret the different noises their pet makes to communicate with them. Guastello found that cat people may be a bit more prone to sensitivity than dog people, though.

With cats being less social creatures that prefer more solitude and time indoors, it's easy to understand why. Guastello explained that it's common for someone to choose a pet based on how relatable they find its behavior. "If you're like that, you appreciate that in an animal; it's a better match for you," she said. It turns out that all the nurturing that comes with being a cat whisperer pays off in life, too.

4. They're non-conformist

Based on Guastello's observations, it's not surprising that cat people also tend to avoid just going with the flow. They march to the beat of their own drummer rather than blend in with those around them, much like their furry friends are known to do.

Although it would be easy to assume that conforming to society's existing structure would come with benefits, the opposite is actually true. A study published in Psychophysiology revealed that people who had the goal of expressing their individuality experienced fewer "cardiovascular responses consistent with greater threat," which is stereotypically associated with people following the crowd.

5. They're great at solving mysteries

cottonbro studio | Pexels

It may sound surprising, but cat people are pretty good sleuths. The University of Texas at Austin survey described them as "more curious" and "unconventional in thinking and actions." Cat lovers are a bit more likely to really try to get to the root cause of a problem instead of just dismissing it as something they can't understand.

As your cat's human, it's your job to figure out why they suddenly don't like their food or why they're always knocking things over. Sometimes these behaviors are indicative of a serious medical condition, and sometimes your cat is just trying to teach you a lesson (like buying better quality cat food). It's also possible that your mischievous cat is simply messing with you.

6. They're introverted

Dogs are known for being much more social than cats are, which translates to their owners as well. Dog people have to go out each day and walk their dog, while cat people are perfectly happy staying home, reading, watching Netflix, and spending time with their cat companion.

Gosling explained this difference, saying, "If you think about the role that dogs and cats play, they afford different types of interaction. If you like to go walking and get out and about, a dog is a more obvious choice. But if you are more introverted and like to sit in a chair and spend time at home, cats demand less social interaction."

7. They're patient

cottonbro studio | Pexels

You have to be patient when dealing with a cat. Cats can pick up on stress in their owners, and they can often sense when you want them to do something unfamiliar and potentially unpleasant, like going to the vet. This will leave them hiding so far under the bed that there's no way of reaching them. Sometimes you just have to wait it out.

This doesn't create the most convenient environment, but it doesn't take away all of the advantages that come with owning a cat. Besides the built-in benefit of having a feline best friend, owning a cat can also improve your heart health and boost your mood. These are just a few of the reasons cat people are willing to be so long-suffering in caring for their furry friends.

8. They're accommodating

When you're a cat person, you're perfectly happy sitting still so the cat sleeping on your legs isn't disturbed, or saving that cardboard box until your cat has explored every inch of it. Really, cat people just become accustomed to adapting their life to their feline's whims, and they wouldn't have it any other way.

Whether someone is a cat or dog person, chances are they love their pet and are willing to put up with any quirks they may have. A 2021 study found that people who owned both dogs and cats typically had a slightly better relationship with their cat, though. This doesn't mean they didn't care about their dog, but there's definitely evidence to suggest that people are perfectly accepting of cats calling the shots.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.