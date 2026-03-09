Dog People & Cat People Usually Have 4 Significant Personality Differences, According To Research

There has long been a rift between which pet is better: a cat or a dog. While that particular argument may never be settled, thanks to research by Meta, we can finally see the personality differences between cat people and dog people.

Are cat people really more independent? Are dog people actually more friendly? We’re pretty sure that still depends on the person, but one thing we can tell you for sure is that there are significant differences between the two.

Advertisement

Dog and cat people usually have 4 significant personality differences, according to research:

1. Dog people are more outgoing

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Loud barks and wagging tails? Outgoing? Friendly? It turns out that dog people are much more outgoing than their cat people peers. In fact, they really do have more friends. According to Meta, they have 26 more friends on average than cat people, to be exact. But cat people, don’t lament.

Advertisement

Dog people, it does seem, are more willing to befriend others outside of their dog-loving circle, which means that it’s kind of looking like they might actually lie in the more “gregarious” category than cat people (which is no surprise if you’ve ever met a cat).

A 2017 study confirmed Meta's findings. Study researcher Denise Guastello, an associate professor of psychology at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin, explained, "It makes sense that a dog person is going to be more lively, because they're going to want to be out there, outside, talking to people, bringing their dog." She added, "Whereas, if you're more introverted and sensitive, maybe you're more at home reading a book, and your cat doesn't need to go outside for a walk."

2. Cat people are invited to more gatherings but prefer alone time

Look Studio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

As it stands, cat people actually get invited to more social gatherings, possibly as a result of their smaller friend groups. So, while you may not have the biggest group of friends, you will have more time to spend with them, that is, if you’re not too busy curled up with a cat in your lap and a book in your hand.

And here's an interesting tidbit: cat people actually prefer to hang out more with other cat people. According to the findings, People who adore those little pink feet and noses are more inclined to hang out and befriend others who also love little kitties. Meta researchers did conclude that the findings may have something to do with the distance between cat-crossed people, but maybe they’re simply more selective than outgoing puppy people.

According to the study, cat people are "2.2 times more likely to befriend other cat people" and "befriend 1.8 times as many dog people friends."

Michael Kane, PsyD, a psychiatrist based in Indiana, explained to VeryWellMind, “Cat enthusiasts ... appreciate the less demanding and more autonomous companionship offered by cats. Feline indulgers enjoy the companionship of cats as they prefer connections that are meaningful but not as demanding.” He added that cat people "appreciate more solitude and less social interaction.”

Advertisement

3. Cat people are more likely to be single

AnnaTamila | Shutterstock

Another side effect of that persnickety kitty love? A tendency to be single more frequently than dog owners.

Advertisement

According to the research, about 30% of cat owners are single, compared to around 24% of dog owners. It’s a very slight margin (and doesn’t lend to the idea of an old spinster woman at all).

And again, perhaps cat fans are just pickier when it comes to choosing their people. But the study also points out that their findings aren't related to age or gender; in fact, cat people of all ages are more likely to be single, and it may be related to location.

4. Dog people prefer to live in the suburbs

Standret | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Another unique find? Cat people flock to cities, whereas dog people are found more often in rural and suburban areas. Dog people living in more rural locations are more likely to have space for their pets to run around and exercise, so it makes sense.

But the researchers agreed that there’s a strong mix of both types all over, and it’s hard to determine where one pet-loving area ends and the other begins. That might be a lot to determine just from your choice of pet, but it definitely draws some firm boundaries between the two sides.

A cat person will remain a cat person, and a dog person will still love their dog, but we can all agree that, no matter what, pets are all really great. Nothing compares to the sweet head-bonks from cats or the loyal gaze in your pup's eyes.

Advertisement

And if you have one with you, I’m going to want to pet it.

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and award-winning fiction author. Her articles have been featured in The Aviator Magazine, Infinite Press, Yahoo, BRIDES, and more.