Relationship Expert Shares 3 Psychological Tricks To Figure Out Exactly What Someone Thinks Of You

It's natural to be self-conscious and wonder how other people think and feel about you. When it comes to our relationships with our partners, friends, family, or colleagues, we’re all more than curious to get a sense of their true feelings — and now you just may be able to.

According to a relationship and dating expert, there are 3 psychological tricks you can use to discover what someone really thinks of you.

Kimberly Moffit, PhD. shared a handful of tips to give you a leg up in determining what the people in your life actually think about you.

1. Notice if they exhibit a 'hero impulse' with you.

Dr. Moffit suggested getting vulnerable and opening up to someone about a problem in your life that’s bothering you. She encouraged explaining the details of this issue and expressing your uncertainty on how to resolve it.

Pay attention to how this person responds. If they’re like most people, Dr. Moffit said they will likely listen to you with empathy and let you vent.

However, if they are particularly fond of you, this person will want to do more than just listen. They’ll want to take this problem on with you and offer solutions in an attempt to fix it. People demonstrate this behavior when they truly care about you and want to be there for you in times of stress.

Dr. Moffit explained this indicates a “hero impulse,” meaning this person subconsciously wants to be your hero.

2. Notice their body language when you walk into a room.

Body language is a strong subconscious sign that can reveal how someone truly feels.

Pay attention to how their body language shifts in your presence. Do you notice a difference in their posture? Maybe they straighten their spine, or their shoulders appear tenser.

Regardless of the type of relationship you have with this person, Dr. Moffit explained that their body language will subconsciously react when someone they like enters the room. It's a natural response to a human’s primitive desire to impress the ones we care about.

3. Notice their tendency to remove any barrier between you.

To test this theory in action, Dr. Moffit proposed placing physical objects in between you both when you are together. If they are especially drawn to you, their subconscious mind will influence them to move these objects aside or remove them altogether.

She explained this behavior is rooted in their “primal need to eliminate any barriers” between you, physical or emotional.

Photo: Valery Sidelnykov / Shutterstock

This additionally reflects their comfort and vulnerability in your presence, as they crave a transparent connection with you.

A person’s true intentions and feelings can be determined by paying attention to their subconscious behaviors in your presence.

Once you can interpret the psychology behind people’s behaviors, you can gain a clear idea of what they really think of you.

It should be rather simple to read these signs, as your energy can likely feel the impact of sharing strong compatibility and connection with another person. Chances are, your behavior subconsciously caters to their needs and shifts in their presence as well.

