No matter what type of relationship you are in, fights are bound to happen. What matters most is how you come together to solve them. Some men would rather keep fighting than actually try to solve the problem.

It can be hard for men to talk through their problems. Growing up, many are taught that being vulnerable makes them look weak. Admitting they’re upset about something can make them feel insecure. Fighting is a defense mechanism they might use to make their emotions known without getting into the difficult stuff. Whether they realize it or not, this way of coping can cause issues in their relationship to worsen. If a man is constantly resorting to fights, he might have deeply sad, personal reasons.

Men who would rather fight than actually solve problems usually have 11 sad reasons

1. They have low self-esteem

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Low self-esteem can change the way a man views everyday situations. When he feels poorly about himself, he might not think he is good enough for anyone. In relationships, this can cause him to act out by arguing instead of working through problems efficiently. This might be because he feels defensive of himself. If he thinks he’s being judged, he might do anything to try to prove that person wrong.

This type of man may always need to feel right. It helps boost his self-esteem. It can make him argumentative rather than an actual problem-solver.

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2. They grew up in a tense household

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Our childhood shapes how we view things for the rest of our lives. Our upbringing plays a role in how we communicate with other people. If a man grew up in a tense household, he might carry that energy into his relationships. If problem-solving looked like loud screaming matches, it could be his norm. Instead of working through problems productively, everything turns into a fight.

“Children who grow up around constant conflict often carry those experiences with them for years. Fear and confusion can build quietly in the background of everyday life. Sometimes these feelings remain hidden until they appear later in unexpected ways,” says Sigifredo Castell Britton, Ph.D. This can make them fight rather than work on a solution.

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3. They fear failure

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If a man is afraid of failure, he might struggle to take accountability for his actions. Admitting he was wrong can be a daunting task. Working through problems with someone else means taking responsibility for their mistakes. If he fears failure, admitting his mistakes can be complicated. Instead, he might fight back.

For some men, arguing is easier than owning up to their bad behavior. They may push back to avoid coming to terms with their failures.

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4. They struggle with vulnerability

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Being vulnerable isn’t easy. When someone struggles to work through their emotions, it can complicate their relationships with other people. If they have a hard time verbalizing their thoughts, it’s not surprising that problems often escalate into fights. Often, we want to protect ourselves when going through vulnerable situations. Problem-solving might feel impossible when it takes vulnerability to talk about it.

Being vulnerable and opening up about what’s truly bothering them can be beneficial for men. When doing that makes them anxious or overwhelmed, they might shut down completely. Instead of actually solving problems, they’d rather fight to avoid coming to terms with their true feelings.

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5. They want to protect themselves

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We all have defense mechanisms. When someone is triggering us, we might fight back to protect ourselves. It’s not uncommon. Men who do this can think it makes them look tough. Instead, it gets in the way of their problem-solving skills.

Arguing isn’t always a productive way to solve problems. It can easily escalate, causing even more issues to form. This doesn’t improve things. Often, it makes them worse.

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6. They struggle getting close to people

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It can be scary to get to know someone new. If a man has been hurt before, he can have a hard time warming up to others. Getting close to other people takes trust. It’s not always easy for men to trust people. By letting someone in, they may fear it will end badly. Instead of working through problems, they might have an easier time arguing to sabotage the situation.

Feeling unable to connect with others can make men act differently. Instead of prioritizing problem-solving skills, they may have bad habits like fighting when something comes up that bothers them. Sadly, they were likely hurt, and that’s why they react that way, but it’s no excuse for having to put up with that behavior.

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7. They suppress their emotions

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Men typically struggle with their emotions more than women do. Most women were taught at a young age that they can cry when things are hard. While society isn’t great to women or men when it comes to sharing emotions, men often feel like they need to stifle their feelings more. The toxic stereotype that boys don’t cry has left a lasting effect on men. Instead of processing their emotions and problem-solving, they may push them deep down and hope they never come back up.

Emotions don’t make you weak. Rather, being in touch with their emotions can make men better partners. If a man suppresses his emotions, he might resort to arguing over anything else, which can cause serious strain in relationships.

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8. They need to feel in control

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If a man is dealing with a relationship problem, he might want to take control of that situation quickly. His motivation may be to protect himself. However, being a control freak can also be at the root of this behavior. When he’s dealing with a problem, and he doesn’t feel in control, he might go straight into yelling and arguing. This doesn’t actually solve problems, but it might be his default reaction.

If there is a miscommunication and he doesn’t feel in control, he might escalate it to a serious fight. He wants to be in charge of the narrative. Instead of being honest and working through the problem, he can go straight to arguing, which is something he can control in the conversation.

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9. They lack accountability

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If a man grew up in a home where he could get away with anything, he might develop a lack of accountability. Saying sorry and owning up to his bad behavior can feel completely foreign to him. Having productive, problem-solving conversations takes serious work. They might not think that they have to apologize or talk through their feelings. This type of man isn’t easy to be in a relationship with. He might find a way to make everything your fault.

It’s easier for a man like this to blame everyone but himself. He might fight until he is blue in the face to avoid owning up to his bad behavior.

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10. They have poor communication skills

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Some men don’t have the patience to have a conversation. When a woman calls out their bad behavior, it’s easier for them to shut down or argue back. Working through the problem and coming to a positive solution may be too difficult for them. Having productive conversations may not come naturally to them. Instead, they’ll go straight into fighting to try to prove their point.

Masculinity can cause them to stifle their true emotions. When they begin to bubble up at the surface and are unable to have a calm, problem-solving conversation, arguing can be the easiest solution.

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11. They are impulsive

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Impulsive people can have a hard time thinking through decisions before they make them. When they’re faced with confrontation, they may not put effort into controlling their reaction. Fighting might be their knee-jerk reaction. Acting on impulse can cause people to fight rather than solve their problems. They’re often not the type to take time to work through their emotions before vocalizing them.

Impulsive people act without thinking. This can lead to arguments that put serious stress on their relationships.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.