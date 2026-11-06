People Who Lurk On Social Media But Rarely Like Or Comment Usually Have 6 Legit Reasons

Social media can be an overwhelming place at times, and even lead to social comparison.

That's why some people decide to lurk online. But instead of liking and commenting on posts, they stay silent for a variety of reasons. In the end, they're doing their mental and emotional health a huge favor.

6 legit reasons social media lurkers usually don't like or comment on any posts:

1. They're big on protecting themselves

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Lurking is how some people protect themselves from being judged or feeling a certain way. When people make posts, they're putting themselves on a pedestal of sorts, and others can comment about anything.

Lurking keeps people safely behind a screen, where no one can judge them for anything. Academic researcher and author Jasmine Mohsen added, "For some people, lurking is self-protection. Posting exposes us to evaluation: A photograph may receive fewer likes than expected, an opinion may be challenged, or a comment may be misunderstood."

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2. They're dealing with social media fatigue

Just like being tired after work or the gym, people can feel the same way from using social media too much. In the past, social media was used to connect and discover details about a friend's life, but now, it's like a detective getting whiplash.

Anxiety and social media fatigue are linked to lurking behaviors. So, even if these people are concerned about the headlines or friends they know, it's a bit too much for them to add to more commentary.

3. People who don't like or comment often value their privacy and safety

Plenty of people are concerned about their data and safety online, and these concerns are valid. For lurkers, it's one of their top priorities, which is why they refrain from liking or commenting and even posting. It helps them feel safe knowing less people have their information.

In fact, the most comment reason lurkers have for doing what they do is because they want to be anonymous in order to preserve their safety and privacy.

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4. They often protect their time more than other people

While we all have the same 24 hours in a day, lurkers don't want to spend it all online. Yes, they're frequently checking their phones, and likely spend as much time online as the average person.

But because they aren't getting involved in conversations or arguments, they don't feel obligated to have to respond or defend themselves. They'd rather spend their time doing more important things.

5. They use social media to gather information, not center themselves

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Lurkers want to gather information to share with others. They see a post online and immediately let other people off of social media know. This information acts as conversation topics with people they know.

To them, it's not like they're revealing a secret. If it's on social media, that means the poster wants others to know. So, what's the big deal if they indulge in a little gossip?

6. Social media lurkers usually don't want anyone to get the wrong idea about them

With social media so prevalent, people often use it to portray themselves a certain way. It's why reality and social media aren't the same thing. For lurkers, they don't want their self-image to get twisted.

Our social currency has become how good you look online. It's about people's appearance and the persona they attempt to curate for clout and money. Lurkers would rather take a back seat to that all.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.