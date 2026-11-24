When I was younger, I went out every Friday and Saturday night because being constantly social was just what was expected in your twenties. And sure, it was freeing and fun for a bit, but as I got into my thirties and forties, going out all the time began to lose its appeal and staying indoors slowly became more appealing.

I just got to the point where dealing with people and parking and noise became too much, and my couch and my cat looked a lot more appealing. (I'm not alone, by the way.) Thus, against my will, I became a homebody slowly and then all at once, but it wasn't without good reason. As it turns out, behavioral psychologists and aging researchers say that shift is a completely healthy evolution.

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8 reasons people become homebodies as they get older:

1. Their social circle shrinks

In the eyes of a homebody, there's no greater joy than going out once in a blue moon to see their select few friends. Stanford psychologist Laura Carstensen's research on socioemotional selectivity theory has found that as people sense their time is limited, which happens as we age, they start prioritizing more meaningful relationships over exploring new ones.

So, while people might criticize a homebody and tell them they need to go out and socialize more, they're content with staying home and FaceTiming their besties over being around a room full of strangers all the time.

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2. They have less and less energy

Let's face it: working a nine-to-five is already exhausting enough. With barely enough energy in the day to make breakfast, let alone go out and socialize, it's no wonder the concept of a Happy Homebody has become a thing. There's even a book with that title that bills itself as 'a field guide to the Great Indoors.'

With people already struggling not to bring work home at the end of the day, the last thing they want to do is rush work because they have to go out somewhere. Instead, they'd rather conserve their energy for the rare event they genuinely want to go to and have saved up for.

3. They start spending their money differently

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Between inflated dining bills, $18 cocktails, and rising everyday expenses, fewer people want to spend a small fortune just to be out of the house. There's no greater burden than stressing about finances. Research from Stanford University found that people who reported more significant financial stress also reported worse mental health.

So what once used to be about bar-hopping with friends and traveling is now about conserving their money to be at ease, which is more than okay for most homebodies anyway.

4. They've already 'been there, done that'

When someone has truly been there and done that, there's very little need for them to continue to ramp it up. They've already gone on that cruise or gone to a concert. They've already partied it up and made questionable decisions.

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Once you've already done the crowded bars, bucket-list trips, and late nights, there's very little pressure to keep chasing novelty just to prove you have a social life.

5. They value their peace and quiet

Many folks don't understand how others can find peace in their homes. After all, constantly staying at home is bound to drive them insane, right? But there's a comfort in familiarity that's not discussed enough. In a study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, most people will actively choose something familiar over the excitement of something new.

That said, even the happiest homebodies should go outside a few minutes a day. Whether it's for their daily dose of Vitamin D or a change in scenery, constantly staying home isn't always great and can quickly cripple someone's mental health if they aren't careful.

6. They like their routine and don't want to change it up

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There's a common misconception that humans need to be excited for their brain to thrive, and experiencing constant boredom isn't great. That being said, there's a huge difference between routine and boredom.

A solid routine, in fact, helps the brain function in its most optimal state and lowers anxiety and depression, to boot, says research from The American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. And as long as homebodies include just a bit of spontaneity throughout the week and have something to look forward to, having consistency is actually a glorious act of self-care.

7. They enjoy solitary hobbies

Who said that people have more fun outside? Believe it or not, staying indoors doesn't mean that people are bored out of their skulls. People who become homebodies as they get older usually do so because they actually enjoy their at-home hobbies.

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From streaming to knitting, people can do plenty of things to have fun and unwind. On the outside, these hobbies might not seem like enough to provide true joy and purpose, yet according to research from Harvard University, folks with ample hobbies actually tend to have better health and moods.

8. Going out makes them feel overstimulated and tired

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From the loudness of people's voices to the honking and sneezing, there's no question: going outside can be overstimulating if someone is introverted, anxious, or hasn't been out in ages.

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According to a study led by the Spanish Association of Professionals and Psychologists of Highly Sensitive People, feeling highly overstimulated leads to worse physical and mental health. Many people don't truly get why overstimulation is a huge deal, and as a result, homebodies are made to feel crazy when they complain about how chaotic the outside world is, leaving them feeling isolated. Just leave us happy homebodies, would ya? We'll come out when we're ready.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.