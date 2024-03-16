8 Reasons So Many Grown Women Can't Stand St. Patrick's Day

No thank you.
By KarenLee Poter
Last updated on Mar 16, 2024
Photo: RDNE Stock / Pexels
Women love to party, but so many women of a certain age do not on St. Patrick's Day. Not to be a killjoy, but who even likes St. Patrick's Day anymore? We have nothing against Ireland or it's people, but we're not 21 anymore, we're grown-ass women! And let's be real, green beer lost its magical luster back in the college days.
For those of us who may still love rainbows (and would not turn down a life-changing, job-quitting pot of gold), but wouldn't be caught dead at an overcrowded bar on St. Patrick's Day ... you'll relate.
RELATED: 8 St. Patrick's Day Date Ideas That'll Make Them Say 'Kiss Me, I'm Irish!'
Reasons grown women hate St. Patrick's Day:
1. Green beer is repulsive.
I don't like beer in general, and the green coloring makes it even more undesirable. I actually think green coloring makes the food or beverage look like it has some mold or algae growing on it, and it can't be good for you.
It reminds me of the Slime in Ghostbusters. Grown women do not drink green beer. Ever.
RELATED: 5 Fun St. Patrick's Day Drinking Games To Play With Your Favorite Green Beer
2. Never gonna dance an Irish jig.
I've seen "Riverdance" and "Lord of the Dance" and I appreciate the precision it takes to get those moves down. I love to dance, and this is not my style. Granted I can't twerk like Cardi B, but I can move to the beat of most genres of music.
3. Green face paint just isn't going to happen, sorry.
Why would I want to cover my face in green goo unless it's an avocado cucumber face mask to deep cleanse my pores?
Also, walking around in green face is not attractive unless you're starring in "Wicked."
4. Drunk men are the worst.
I don't like drunk, obnoxious guys dressed in green t-shirts, wearing goofy top hats, shouting, "Hey MILF or Cougar."
This doesn't turn me on, in fact it's a major turn-off.
RELATED: 10 Funny St. Patrick's Day Pickup Lines And When To Use Them
5. Irish Pubs are for amateurs.
They're usually loud and have a terrible wine selection. Yes, they're way too rowdy for a grown woman like me, but on St. Patrick's Day they're also over-crowded and smell like a bathroom.
No thanks.
5. Looking like a leprechaun isn't a life goal.
The idea of wearing a green hat and green suspenders makes me want to vomit.
Related Stories From YourTango:
8. Bagpipe music is torture.
The bagpipes are annoying and sound like a group of howling alley cats. It's sensory overload. I do like certain Irish musicians like U2, but bagpipes make me want to scream.
RELATED: 30 Fun St. Patrick's Day Trivia Questions And Answers
More for You:
KarenLee Poter, MSW, is the host of the KarenLee Poter Show on dating, love, and everything in between, as well the author of A Cougar's Guide To Getting Back Out There.