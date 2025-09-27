5 Qualities That Make Gen Zers Questionable Employees But Highly Successful Entrepreneurs, According To An Expert

Gen Z often gets a bad reputation in the workplace. Older generations say they're lazy, unmotivated, and not willing to put in the work to succeed. However, this is far from the truth. In reality, Gen Z simply has a shifting perception of work. They're realizing that it's possible to follow their passions and be their own boss, and they're not satisfied with traditional roles or environments. Many see self-employment as the best path for them.

A Deloitte study revealed that only 6% of Gen Zers have a desire to climb the corporate ladder and reach a leadership role, compared to research by Square that shows 84% of Gen Zers want to own their own company. They're redefining traditional leadership based on their own values and qualities. Kraftshala, an online digital marketing training platform, conducted a study to determine the leadership qualities valued most by Gen Z. Nishtha Jain, Head of Marketing at Kraftshala, said, "Companies need to understand Gen Z's distinct leadership preferences to succeed in an increasingly competitive market for top talent."

Here are 5 qualities that make Gen Zers questionable employees but highly successful entrepreneurs:

1. Purpose-driven leadership

Thirty percent of participants in the Kraftshala study valued leading with purpose. Gen Z prefers to set a clear focus that emphasizes the mission and goals that drive their work. This helps them and their employees to feel that the work they're doing truly matters and makes a meaningful impact.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Jain explained, "Gen Z employers prioritize purpose-driven leadership, aligning their businesses with causes like sustainability to attract like-minded employees and foster community." When a leader shows that they embody the purpose and values of their organization, employees are often inspired to follow suit.

2. Emphasis on work-life balance

Another key value was having a work-life balance, according to 25% of participants. Gen Z understands how important it is to maintain a balance between work and their personal life. They're much more likely to establish and respect boundaries and emphasize well-being and self-care.

"Gen Z employers prioritize work-life balance over long hours. They offer flexible schedules, remote work, and encourage time off to boost team well-being, reduce burnout, and increase job satisfaction," said Jain.

Mental Health America added, "Not only is achieving a healthy work/life balance an attainable goal, but workers and businesses alike see the rewards. When workers are balanced and happy, they are more productive, take fewer sick days, and are more likely to stay in their jobs."

3. Prioritize a collaborative and inclusive culture

Twenty percent reported that creating a culture of communication and teamwork is crucial to success. Good leaders know they can't do it all alone. They're comfortable delegating tasks and relying on others to get the work done.

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Nishtha explained, "Gen Z employers foster collaboration through open communication and inclusivity. By valuing diverse perspectives, they create welcoming workplaces that drive innovation and strengthen team community."

4. Digital fluency and innovation

In the age of technology, Gen Z isn't afraid to lean into new innovations and incorporate digital programs and devices into their work. Fifteen percent of study participants said they valued being fluent in technology as an employer, which can help increase productivity and make certain processes more efficient for the team.

"Growing up digital, they leverage technology to streamline operations, enhance communication, and keep businesses agile and competitive," according to Jain.

5. Focus on continuous learning and development

Gen Z doesn't pretend to know it all. They stay in constant pursuit of knowledge and information. Many Gen Z employers offer growth and development opportunities, such as training and mentorship to boost their employees' skills and the success of their business. They encourage making time to continue challenging themselves and trying new things.

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Amy Wallace, vice president of learning and development at Members 1st Federal Credit Union, shared with the Society for Human Resource Management, "Learning is also personally rewarding. Learning invokes intrinsic motivation, so learning and growth present both immediate and overall benefits throughout the entirety of emerging professionals' careers."

So, yes, all those things boomer bosses are saying about Gen Z employees might be true, but give them a few more years, and they'll be running things with ease because they are driven to make the changes we all desperately want to see in our jobs and careers.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.