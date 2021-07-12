The Real Reason You Can't Fall Asleep On Sunday Nights

When Friday rolls around, we just can't wait to leave work, go home, and kick back and relax for the weekend.

Nothing beats that feeling of the clock hitting 5 PM, where all the pressure from the week slowly dissipates.

But once the weekend is over and there's work the next day on Monday morning, our 'Sunday scaries' start to take hold.

We may send ourselves into a panic, worrying about our long list of things to do, perhaps an anxiety-fueled presentation or client calls, or even having to see that co-worker we can't stand.

It can be difficult to calm ourselves when the thought of going back to work is completely overwhelming.

And while we may have had fun all weekend, Sundays themselves are pretty bittersweet because we know it's our last 24 hours of freedom until Monday comes.

The weekend is meant to relax and catch up on sleep we lost during the busy work-week.

Unfortunately, Sunday nights may come with the inability to rest our weary heads.

There's a good chance we end up restless on Sunday night and find it difficult to fall asleep. What gives?

According to a study conducted by Tune Hotels Group, being unable to fall asleep on Sunday night is actually pretty common. In fact, most people suffer from anxiety and fear on Sundays, and it negatively affects their quality of sleep.

On average, people get six-and-a-half hours of sleep on Sunday, and more than half of the population sleeps for four hours or less.

That's definitely coming up short of the recommended eight hours of sleep.

Most of the reasons for not getting any shut-eye include anxiety, worry, and fear.

And, crazy enough, some people actually worry about commuting; 10 percent of participants couldn't sleep due to worries about traveling to work.

The study also found that people who have challenging jobs, those that affect them mentally or physically, are the most sleep-deprived.

However, most of these negative feelings are work-related — meaning, people can't sleep because they dread work the next day, ultimately negatively affecting their work on Mondays.

Basically, this study shows that working individuals may be caught in a big vicious cycle.

Workers may feel well-rested after getting back into the swing of things once Monday is over, but that doesn't mean they won't experience the same sleep deficit each week.

How can we break the cycle of being sleep deprived on Monday mornings?

According to the authors of the study, a possible solution is to catch up on sleep on Friday evening before you hit the weekend. In this way, we won't be waiting until the last minute on Sunday or early morning Monday.

Another solution, especially for those who are procrastinators, is to try sleep medications or cognitive behavioral therapy.

Of course, another way to break that cycle is to find a job that fulfills a certain level of happiness; that way, going to work won't seem like such a bad thing after all.

