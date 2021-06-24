Why People Who Sleep On Their Left Side Are Far Healthier Than Those Who Sleep On The Right

When it's time to finally go to sleep after a long day at work, school, or taking care of the kids, your bed may seem like the white light at the end of a tunnel.

You prep yourself for bed with your night-time routine, and satisfyingly lay down between the soft sheets.

Maybe you lay on your back or on your sides, but we don't really pay much attention to the position we are sleeping in.

Mostly, we're concerned about being able to drift off into dreamland, where we can escape from reality for eight hours and recharge for the next day.

When I go to bed, I usually fall asleep on my right side. There's no specific reason for it, really. It's just what I do, and I've been doing it for as long as I can remember.

But as it turns out, I might actually be doing myself a pretty major disservice by sleeping on my right side.

You can sleep in several ways: On your chest, back, left or right sides.

But did you know that each way you sleep can have a big impact on your health?

Sleeping on your back isn't good for you if you have breathing issues, and sleeping on the right is said to worsen digestive disorders.

So, how should we sleep? Let's find out the best position to sleep in to get the perfect zzz's.

If you sleep on your left side...

Good news for left-side sleepers! Because when you sleep on your left side, you're probably dramatically improving your health and maybe even saving your life.

Holistic medicine calls the left side the dominant lymphatic side, and when you sleep on that side, your body more effectively filters toxins through the lymph nodes. Sleeping on the left side can also improve circulation and help your brain filter out waste.

The reason why you can only get these benefits from your left side is because of the anatomy and location of your body's internal organs.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

If you sleep on your right side...

Sleeping on the right side can cause that entire system to slow down. This increases the chance of deadly diseases.

Sleeping on the left side makes your body's disposal system stronger. It can also ease heartburn!

If you have trouble sleeping on your left side, consider sleeping with your back to a wall. A small pillow between you and the wall can make it more comfortable. It may take some time to get used to it at first.

You can also keep a dim light on your right side, making your body naturally want to turn away from it.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.